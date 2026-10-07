Cristiano Ronaldo Salutes Lionel Messi's Argentina Legacy: 'Nothing but Respect'

The 39-year-old leaves with a World Cup, two Copa América titles, a Finalissima, and Olympic gold, while Ronaldo says he still plans to represent Portugal despite his dispute with coach Jorge Jesus.

Messi closed his 21-year international career with a goal and an assist in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin, retiring as the country’s leader in goals, appearances, and assists.

Cristiano Ronaldo praised Lionel Messi’s Argentina legacy on Instagram, writing that he has “nothing but respect” for his longtime rival’s achievements.

Cristiano Ronaldo set aside decades of rivalry to show love for Lionel Messi after the end of his international career. Ronaldo left a comment on Messi's Instagram retirement post, celebrating everything his longtime rival accomplished while representing Argentina. "Leo, after so many years representing and defending your country, you've created a legacy that will last forever," Ronaldo wrote. "I have nothing but respect for everything you've achieved with Argentina. All the best."

Messi played his final match for Argentina on Tuesday, Oct. 6, helping his country earn a 3-0 friendly victory over Benin at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. The 39-year-old made sure his farewell included one final goal, converting a penalty in the 71st minute for the 126th international goal of his career. He also assisted Nicolas Otamendi on another goal. "I think the time has come for me to retire," Messi told the crowd. "The last World Cup took a lot out of us after everything we went through. We arrived in the final with just enough left in us, but we fought until the very end, like we always did." Messi walks away after more than two decades representing Argentina and over 200 appearances. His international résumé includes the 2022 World Cup, two Copa América championships, the Finalissima, and an Olympic gold medal. He finishes as Argentina's all-time leader in goals, appearances and assists. Ronaldo wasn't the only longtime rival to recognize Messi's career. Luka Modrić, who faced Messi numerous times for both Real Madrid and Croatia, also paid tribute.