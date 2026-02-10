Cam Newton Says College Was the First Time He Was Around White People and Felt 'Equal'

Cam Newton wasn’t in regular contact with white people until he was a college freshman.

The podcaster and former NFL player recounted when he first socialized with white teammates on a recent episode of expediTIously with Tip T.I. Harris. The 36-year-old, who hails from Atlanta, first attended the University of Florida, where he played for the Florida Gators and apparently rubbed shoulders with white football players for the first time in his life.

Newton began by saying he attended college early at seventeen years old and was “experiencing so much.”

“That was the first time I was around Caucasians on a regular basis that we were in some way, shape, or form equal,” Newton explained. “Being in Atlanta, on the south side of Atlanta, the only time you experience or you come into contact with a Caucasian is because that Caucasian is in a in a senior position, a teacher, a coach, a officer.”