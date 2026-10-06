Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Continue to Fuel Marriage Rumors With Recent Ring-Spotting

Almost a year and a half after going Instagram official, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid aren’t doing anything to deny persistent rumors that they’re married — rumors that rose to a fever pitch after the actor and model were photographed together, both wearing wedding band-style rings (on the appropriate fingers).

On Sunday (Oct. 4), Cooper and Hadid were spotted in Paris wearing matching gold rings, both on the ring finger of their left hand. The rings, Page Six reported back in August, are from Boucheron (Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band for her, Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band for him).

Neither party has said anything confirming or denying their martial status. They were first seen together in the fall of 2023, but Hadid made her relationship status known widely via an Instagram post celebrating her 30th birthday in May 2025.

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky," Hadid told Vogue around that time. "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life," she continued.