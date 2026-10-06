Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid Continue to Fuel Marriage Rumors With Recent Ring-Spotting

The actor and the model were seen in Paris, and they both had wedding band-style rings on their left ring fingers.

Gigi Hadid (L) and Bradley Cooper attends the Vogue October issue cocktail party at Monsieur in the East VIllage on September 14, 2025 in New York City.
(Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

Almost a year and a half after going Instagram official, Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid aren’t doing anything to deny persistent rumors that they’re married — rumors that rose to a fever pitch after the actor and model were photographed together, both wearing wedding band-style rings (on the appropriate fingers).

On Sunday (Oct. 4), Cooper and Hadid were spotted in Paris wearing matching gold rings, both on the ring finger of their left hand. The rings, Page Six reported back in August, are from Boucheron (Quatre Radiant Edition Wedding Band for her, Godron Pink Gold Wedding Band for him).

Neither party has said anything confirming or denying their martial status. They were first seen together in the fall of 2023, but Hadid made her relationship status known widely via an Instagram post celebrating her 30th birthday in May 2025.

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky," Hadid told Vogue around that time. "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."

“Bradley has opened me up to going to the theater more, and that’s something that’s so nice to bring back into my life," she continued.

Related Stories

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid
Pop Culture

Gigi Hadid Makes Relationship With Bradley Cooper Instagram Official

She's been very tight-lipped about their relationship.

Trey Alston520 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Bradley Cooper And Zoe Saldana Have Broken Up

A totally not so serious relationship has come to an end.

Paul Cantor5305 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Who the Hell Is Gigi Hadid?

Gigi Hadid is everywhere lately. But where exactly did she come from?

Gregory Babcock4089 days ago

Trending

1
Pop CultureOlivia O'Brien Says She Learned Pete Davidson Dumped Her From a Tabloid
2
StyleBTS Partners With BE@RBRICK for 'Arirang'-Themed Release
3
MusicAndré 3000 Pulls up to ComplexCon as Festival Celebrates 10 Years in Los Angeles
4
MusicYoung Buck Says He Attempted to Reunite G-Unit: ‘It Just Didn't Go the Way It's Planned’
5
BetsJustin Jefferson Fantasy Football Injury Update: When Will WR Return?
6
Pop CultureRobert Pattinson Says 'Transformers' Defined 2000s Movies

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App