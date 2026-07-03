Jay Park

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The members of LNGSHOT with Jay Park in the center, wearing stylish outfits. They are making hand gestures and standing in front of an event backdrop.
Music

Jay Park Responds to Claims He’s Too Involved With His K-Pop Group LNGSHOT

The 39-year-old singer, who founded the K-Pop boy group through his record label, pushed back after critics argued he has become too central to the rookie group's promotions.

Alex Ocho35 days ago
AOMG
Music

Stream AOMG's COVID-19 Charity Concert "Quarantine Nonstop Live"

Featuring performances by the imprint's artists and friends.

Joshua Espinoza2287 days ago
Brian Ortega attends the press conference of the mixed martial arts
Sports

UFC Fighter Brian Ortega Allegedly Slaps Jay Park at UFC 248

Ortega reportedly approached Park about comments the artist made last month.

Xavier Hamilton2322 days ago
jay park hit boy
Music

Jay Park and Hit-Boy Release Their Joint EP 'This Wasn't Supposed to Happen'

Jay Park is currently on his Sexy 4Eva Tour.

tara mahadevan2435 days ago
Jay Park x Hit Boy "K Town"
Music

Watch Jay Park and Hit-Boy's Official Video for "K-Town"

The track serves as the lead single off their upcoming collaborative project.

Joshua Espinoza2617 days ago
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Jay Park performs onstage.
Music

Stream Jay Park's 'Ask Bout Me' f/ 2 Chainz, Vic Mensa, Rich the Kid, and Gashi

Jay Park drops a seven-song capsule featuring "Soju," "Yacht," and more.

Eric Diep2919 days ago
Jay Park
Music

Watch Jay Park's New Video for "FSU" f/ Rich the Kid and Gashi

"FSU" is the second single of Jay Park's forthcoming 'Ask ‘Bout Me' EP, following "Soju" with 2 Chainz. The project is set to drop later this month.

Joshua Espinoza2933 days ago
Jay Park "Soju" Video f/ 2 Chainz
Music

Jay Park Drops the Video for His 2 Chainz-Assisted Single “Soju”

The track serves as the lead single of Jay Park's upcoming English-language EP, 'Ask ‘Bout Me,' which is set to arrive next month.

Joshua Espinoza2953 days ago
Jay Park
Music

Jay Park Links Up With 2 Chainz for New Club Banger "Soju"

"Soju" will be featured on Jay Park's upcoming EP.

edwinortiz2975 days ago

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