Conor McGregor Tears Into Khabib Nurmagomedov's Legacy: 'This Guy's Nothing'

Ahead of his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 329, Conor McGregor tore into the legacy of retired MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who beat him at UFC 229 in 2018.

In an interview with Jordan Rose for the latest episode of Complex’s Re-Rank, McGregor made shots at Nurmagomedov, who retired from MMA with an undefeated record following his fight against Justin Gaethje in 2020.

“Come on, the guy’s done nothing in the sport, he got nothing in the sport,” said McGregor. “Thirteen fights he’s had in the company, that’s it, and three against named opponents.”

He said that Nurmagomedov’s win against him at UFC 229 didn’t mean much considering he wasn’t at his prime when they squared up.

“I was off the yacht, I was doing bad things on the yacht, yeah? I was partying heavily, and I was up to my eyeballs in court cases and all of this. I hadn’t fought in two years, I was worth $200 million,” McGregor continued as he listed other excuses for his loss.