NBC

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A person in a blue blazer smiles at an event with "The Paley Museum" logo in the background.
Life

‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Breaks Silence After Frightening NBC Studio Scare

The anchor assured viewers he was ‘safe and sound’ after an intruder allegedly directed a racial slur at him near Studio 1A.

Helen Storms4 hours ago
Man in a blue suit and light blue tie smiling against a bright background.
Life

‘Today’ Host Craig Melvin Confronted in Terrifying NBC Studio Security Breach

The man reportedly entered looking for Al Roker before allegedly lunging at Craig Melvin and shouting a racial slur.

Helen Storms1 day ago
A woman with long blonde hair smiles at the Tribeca Festival event backdrop.
Life

NBC Host Sara Gore Gives Major Life Update Following Cancer Diagnosis

Sara Gore first announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer in April while live on-air.

Helen Storms4 days ago
Kayla Nicole Says She'll Join 'Love Island' Under One Condition
Pop Culture

Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Reveals Her One Rule for Joining 'Love Island'

Kayla Nicole dated Travis Kelce on and off for years before their 2022 split. Now, as his reported Taylor Swift wedding dominates headlines, she’s talking 'Love Island.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo14 days ago
'Love Island USA' Star Alannah Keyser's Dad Defends Daughter Amid Racism Controversy
Pop Culture

Alannah Keyser’s Dad Breaks Silence on 'Love Island USA' Racism Uproar

After her abrupt 'Love Island USA' exit over resurfaced clips, Alannah Keyser’s dad says viewers don’t know the full story — or who his daughter really is.

Bernadette Giacomazzo21 days ago
Advertisement
'Love Island USA' Stars Kenzie and Corbin Defend Their Public Freak-Offs
Pop Culture

Inside 'Love Island USA's' Viral 'French Fries' Hookup

Inside the steamy 'French fries' moment that shocked the villa and left Kenzie Annis explaining why she and Corbin Mims may have gotten carried away.

Bernadette Giacomazzo23 days ago
'Love Island USA' Star Jen Terry Complains About Pretty Privilege
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Star Jen Terry Says She Wants More Than Being 'Lusted Over'

Inside Jen Terry’s comments on being 'lusted over,' the Gabriel drama behind them and what she really wants from 'Love Island USA' men.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
More Drama for 'Love Island' Cop Sean Reifel as Nasty Custody Battle Details Emerge
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Cop Sean Reifel's Sealed Custody Drama Re-Emerges Amid New Season Premiere

Inside the sealed filings, social media gag order, and co‑parenting rules now emerging about the Love Island USA cop as the premiere looms.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
Queen Latifah Joins 'The Voice' As Season 30 Coach
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah Joins ‘The Voice’ Season 30 Coaching Lineup

The icon joins Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and newcomer Riley Green for Season 30 of NBC’s singing competition this fall.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
NBC Fall Lineup 2026: 'Law & Order' Shifts, 'Brilliant Minds' Canceled
Pop Culture

NBC Gives ‘Law & Order’ a New Time Slot as ‘The Traitors’ Takes Over Thursdays

NBC is betting big on reality TV, sports, and legacy franchises as it reshuffles ‘Law & Order,’ cancels ‘Brilliant Minds,’ and rolls out new dramas and comedies.

Bernadette Giacomazzo67 days ago
Advertisement
Vin Diesel attends the red carpet for the Mexico City premiere of "Fast X" at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on May 15, 2023 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico.
Pop Culture

'Fast & Furious' TV Show in Development at Peacock, Vin Diesel Executive Producing

Series star and producer Vin Diesel said that there are as many as four 'Fast' shows in development.

Joe Price67 days ago
'The Apprentice' Reboot Reportedly in Early Talks at Amazon
Pop Culture

Amazon Is Exploring an ‘Apprentice’ Revival With Donald Trump Jr. in the Mix

Amazon weighs reviving the reality TV juggernaut with Donald Trump Jr. in the boardroom, but says plans for an 'Apprentice' reboot are still speculative.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Canceled After 5 Seasons
Pop Culture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Canceled After 5 Seasons

Why NBC pulled the plug on Christopher Meloni’s Stabler spinoff, and what the abrupt ending means for the future of the 'Law & Order' franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo91 days ago
Lisa Kudrow smiling.
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says She Wasn’t 'Adorable' Enough for Rom-Coms During ‘Friends’ Era

She also recalled being labeled the 'sixth Friend' and underestimated by her own team during the show's peak.

Simone Torn102 days ago
Lisa Kudrow in 2026.
Pop Culture

Lisa Kudrow Says ‘Nobody Cared About Me’ on ‘Friends’

‘There was no vision for me,’ she said of how she was viewed during the show’s early years.

Simone Torn102 days ago
Advertisement
'The Voice' Taps Druski as a Commentator
Pop Culture

‘The Voice’ Adds Druski as First-Ever Commentator for Season 29

Druski will break down performances and coaching moves as ‘The Voice’ leans into a sports-style format for its Season 29 'Battle of Champions.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo143 days ago
Bad Bunny speaks onstage during the Super Bowl LX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference at Moscone Center West on February 05, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Music

How to Watch Super Bowl LX and Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Live

Here’s when the game starts, where to stream it live, and how to catch the halftime show.

Alex Ocho159 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App