Savannah James Sounds Off on LeBron Critics After Lakers Exit

Savannah James isn't losing sleep over the criticism surrounding LeBron James' stunning exit from the Los Angeles Lakers—but she does think some people have built entire careers around picking apart everything he does.
On the latest episode of Everybody's Crazy, the podcast she co-hosts with April McDaniel, Savannah addressed the flood of reactions that followed LeBron's decision to leave the Lakers after eight seasons. Her takeaway was simple: the criticism has become a business.
"It's crazy," Savannah said. "People have definitely made careers out of talking about [LeBron]."
The discussion started with McDaniel praising the supportive audience that has grown around the podcast, especially compared to the negativity that dominates social media.
"I don't think that that is normal with social media," McDaniel said. "I think people build up things to crush them."
"You think that?" Savannah replied. "That is a fact."
McDaniel then pointed to the unique pressure that comes with being one of the biggest athletes on the planet. "Being such an icon, how negative people can be," she said. "I'm like, 'Can y'all get a life?'"
Savannah didn't disagree. She argued that many of the loudest voices covering LeBron aren't dealing in facts—they're selling opinions.
"Like... [critics having] a subjective opinion about what everybody thinks is the best thing," she said. "But to be on the other side of it, it's like, 'No, it's not.' They make careers out of that."
The comments arrive just over a week after LeBron sent shockwaves through the NBA by ending his Lakers run. On June 30, agent Rich Paul confirmed the four-time MVP would continue his career elsewhere, bringing to a close an eight-season stretch in Los Angeles that included the franchise's 2020 championship and countless milestones.
Lakers owner Jeanie Buss thanked James publicly, calling him "one of the greatest athletes in history" and expressing gratitude for everything he accomplished in purple and gold.
LeBron responded with a message of appreciation of his own. "No, THANK YOU!" he wrote. "Truly a honor to wear the 💜💛 while trying to continuing the greatness & legacies that came before me! Hope I made a few proud during my stint."
His final years in Los Angeles also delivered one of the defining moments of his career: becoming the first father to play alongside his son in the NBA after Bronny James joined the Lakers roster.
Savannah has become increasingly outspoken on Everybody's Crazy. Earlier this year, she went viral after revealing that going to strip clubs is "one of my favorite leisure activities," a comment that fueled days of online debate.