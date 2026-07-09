Savannah James Sounds Off on LeBron Critics After Lakers Exit

Savannah James isn't losing sleep over the criticism surrounding LeBron James' stunning exit from the Los Angeles Lakers—but she does think some people have built entire careers around picking apart everything he does. On the latest episode of Everybody's Crazy, the podcast she co-hosts with April McDaniel, Savannah addressed the flood of reactions that followed LeBron's decision to leave the Lakers after eight seasons. Her takeaway was simple: the criticism has become a business. "It's crazy," Savannah said. "People have definitely made careers out of talking about [LeBron]."

The discussion started with McDaniel praising the supportive audience that has grown around the podcast, especially compared to the negativity that dominates social media. "I don't think that that is normal with social media," McDaniel said. "I think people build up things to crush them." "You think that?" Savannah replied. "That is a fact." McDaniel then pointed to the unique pressure that comes with being one of the biggest athletes on the planet. "Being such an icon, how negative people can be," she said. "I'm like, 'Can y'all get a life?'" Savannah didn't disagree. She argued that many of the loudest voices covering LeBron aren't dealing in facts—they're selling opinions.

Savannah has become increasingly outspoken on Everybody's Crazy. Earlier this year, she went viral after revealing that going to strip clubs is "one of my favorite leisure activities," a comment that fueled days of online debate.