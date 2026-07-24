Zach Lavine

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Zach LaVine
Sports

Sacramento Kings Fan Says He Was Ejected for Shouting at Zach LaVine To Play Better Defense

Devlin Carter also apologized to the team and its staff.

Trey Alston240 days ago
Sneakers

New Balance Introduces the Fresh Foam BB v2 Sneaker

This basketball shoe was developed with the help of Zach LaVine.

Victor Deng909 days ago
New Balance Two Wxy v3 (Players)
Sneakers

New Balance's Latest Basketball Sneaker Is Available Now

New Balance's latest basketball sneaker, the Two Wxy V3, is available now. Find more details on the debut 'Cerebral' colorway and where to purchase it here.

Riley Jones1360 days ago
Zach Lavine Signs With New Balance
Sneakers

Zach LaVine Signs With New Balance

New Balance has officially confirmed the signing of Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine. Click here for the official details about the deal.

Victor Deng1585 days ago
Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls dunks the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 11, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Sports

Zach LaVine Talks NBA All-Star Weekend, the Resurgent Bulls, and More

NBA All-Star weekend legend Zach LaVine speaks about his Dunk Contest success, the Bulls' NBA Finals chances, his partnership with Mountain Dew and more.

Ben Felderstein1617 days ago
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Ben Simmons Game 7 Warmup Sixers Hawks 2021
Sports

4 Ben Simmons Trades That Could Happen

It appears that the days of Ben Simmons playing point guard for the Sixers could be over. Where could Philly ship the three-time All-Star? Here are a few spots.

Adam Caparell1759 days ago
PJ Tucker Rockets Suns 2019
Sports

8 NBA Players Who Could Get Moved Before the Trade Deadline

Now that James Harden is out of Houston, who are the next NBA stars to get traded? Bradley Beal? Andre Drummond? We picked out eight players who could be moved.

Aaron C. Mansfield2008 days ago
A general view of the court shows the NBA logo during a game in 2017 NBA Summer League.
Sports

Chris Paul, Trae Young, and Tameeka Catchings Will Headline NBA 'HORSE Challenge'

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. will also compete.

Jordan Rose2299 days ago
Adidas World's Best Career Day Derrick Rose Jonah Hill
Sneakers

Jonah Hill, James Harden and Pusha T Help Adidas Host World’s Best Career Day

Entertainers and NBA stars come together for the Adidas Legacy 'World's Best Career Day'.

Jordan Rose2351 days ago
Buddy Hield Nike Kobe 5 Big Stage Parade
Sneakers

Every Sneaker Worn in the 2020 NBA 3-Point Contest

Zach LaVine debuted the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL in Chicago, while Buddy Hield put on a shooting clinic in the 'Big Stage/Parade' Kobe 5 in the 3-Point Contest.

Brandon Richard2352 days ago
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Luka Doncic Mavericks Wizards 2019
Sports

Ranking 10 NBA Players' Chances to Be First-Time All-Stars

From Trae Young to Luka Doncic, the Complex Sports squad ranked 10 NBA players who could be first-time NBA all-stars this season.

Josh Herwitt2463 days ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo Dunk 76ers Bucks 2019
Sports

The Best Dunks of the 2018-2019 NBA Regular Season

The postseason has its own thrills, but right now we celebrate one of the best parts of the NBA: the nasty, face-melting dunks.

Josh Herwitt2658 days ago
Donovan Mitchell Dunk Kings Jazz 2018
Sports

The 10 Best In-Game Dunkers in the NBA Right Now

Dunking in a game is different than dunking in a contest. We highlighted the best NBA in-game dunkers—like LeBron James, Blake Griffin, and Donovan Mitchell.

DJ Sixsmith2784 days ago

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