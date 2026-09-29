Wale Says Music Industry Is 'Rat Race on a Hamster Wheel': 'It's Always More Criticism'

After nearly 20 years in the music industry, Wale is airing out his grievances with being a rapper.

On Monday (Sept. 28), the 42-year-old artist tweeted that while he was possibly “oversharing,” he wanted to share a “journal entry” with his followers about crooked music industry practices.

"Im sorry . I really apologize to ppl who pray and truly care about me ... I genuinely believe u can't be in this industry for more than a few years and have a proper lense [sic] on life,” he wrote. “Your friends be dying left an right . You desperately wanna stay creative . U wanna take care of ur ppl . The new ‘friends’ u make not ur friends at all.”