Kevin Garnett Says the 08 Celtics Would Beat This Year's Team in 5 Games

Anthony Edwards seems to have a serious opportunity to become the face of the NBA. How important is he to the league and just how good do you think he can be?

I think he should. I think Ant-Man is what you want in the face. Ant talks, he talks his shit and he backs it up. And when he's wrong, he's accountable. I love his character. He has a personality.

He has that personality that you want your team to take on. He plays both sides of the ball. His fucking energy's infectious. I love how he scratches every time, he’s a real dog at this shit, man. You want your face to lead, to have all those things that he has. So yeah, shout to Ant-Man doing his thing.

The Olympics are coming up. He's obviously on the team. It feels like a real opportunity for him to have a global coming out party. We obviously know how he is here. Do you think that he's going to step up to that pressure of being on the global stage?

I think the opportunity with the Olympics, it's not even going to be global. I think it’s going to be universal. I think people in space are going to watch this shit. You feel me? You're going to see Ant-Man do his thing along with the other guys that are on the USA team. I feel USA is going to win gold, but man, it's going to be tough playing in Paris and playing against the French. You know what I'm saying? It should be a fun Olympics.

Adidas has really done a great job with Ant’s first signature shoe with the marketing and everything behind it. Do you like the AE 1? Has Ant sent you a pair?

Yeah, Adidas sent me, Ant actually sent me some Timberwolves blue AE 1s man. So I want to shout out Anthony; that was on his team and Adidas for sending me some shoes. I appreciate that, the shoe is hot too.

I’m not sure if you saw, but Jordan dropped an ad after the Celtics won that kind of took shots at Adidas and Ant, what are your thoughts on sneaker brands taking shots at each other?

I love it [laughs]. I love the competition. I love the gamesmanship. I love it. I love it. I love it. I love it all, real shit. So it was a little orange underneath there?

Yea, the same color as your shirt actually.

I love it. That's funny. It’s needed, you know what I'm saying? That's all in good fun, man, it’s all in good fun. And if I'm being honest, man, it's needed. The industry is too fucking, everybody's too up in their ass. You know what I'm saying? N*ggas need to relax. It's a competition.

Who in the league would you most want to post up? And then who would you most want to defend in a post up situation?

Embiid. Embiid is like Shaq. I've never seen a guy the size of Shaq, but have handles and have KD [ability]—you know what I'm saying? I would love to play Embiid. I obviously worked him out a couple of times and have done some things with his development. But Joker looks like he’d be fun to play against and Embiid looks like he’d be fun to play against. Those two stand out right away.