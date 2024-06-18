Jayson Tatum Clowned for Paying Homage to Famous Championship Celebrations From Over the Years

Despite winning his first NBA title on Monday Jayson Tatum, still can't escape the wrath of critics.
After the Boston Celtics closed out the Dallas Mavericks in five games, Tatum was naturally one of the key focal points of the team's celebrations. But peeople were quick to point out that several aspects of Tatum's postgame antics were oddly familiar.
For starters, during his post game interview, Tatum proclaimed "We did it!" before screaming the same words into the air, in what looked like an homage to Kevin Garnett's iconic "Anything is possible" statement after the Celtics won in 2008.
He also asked, "What they gone say now? What they gone say now," reminiscent of a line both Angel Reese and Steph Curry used after winning titles. Tatum and Jaylen Brown were also heard repeating the line in the locker room after the game.
People also pointed out that Tatum did his best to recreate the iconic photo of Kobe Bryant posing with the Larry O'Brien trophy.
Finally, at a post game party, Tatum took the stage and dropped Kanye's famous Grammy acceptance speech line.
"Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn't win," Tatum exclaimed. "I guess we'll never know."
Regardless of how he celebrated, Tatum is finally an NBA champion. The superstar averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the series against the Mavs, and is on the verge of signing a huge $315 million supermax extension.
But that didn't stop people from having fun with his postgame celebrations. Check out more reactions to Jayson Tatum's various homages below.