Jayson Tatum Clowned for Paying Homage to Famous Championship Celebrations From Over the Years

The Celtics beat the Mavs 106-88 to clinch their league record 18th NBA championship.

Jun 18, 2024
(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

Despite winning his first NBA title on Monday Jayson Tatum, still can't escape the wrath of critics.

After the Boston Celtics closed out the Dallas Mavericks in five games, Tatum was naturally one of the key focal points of the team's celebrations. But peeople were quick to point out that several aspects of Tatum's postgame antics were oddly familiar.

For starters, during his post game interview, Tatum proclaimed "We did it!" before screaming the same words into the air, in what looked like an homage to Kevin Garnett's iconic "Anything is possible" statement after the Celtics won in 2008.

Jayson Tatum‘s “we did it” celebration is the Great Value version of Kevin Garnett’s “anything is possible”celebration pic.twitter.com/JxjruXQz1X

— DominicHorne.eth (@iamDominicHorne) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @iamDominicHorne

He also asked, "What they gone say now? What they gone say now," reminiscent of a line both Angel Reese and Steph Curry used after winning titles. Tatum and Jaylen Brown were also heard repeating the line in the locker room after the game.

Jayson Tatum quoting Angel Reese tonight:

“What they gone say now?”#WNBA pic.twitter.com/lW0VR8wTFh

— Angel And Kamilla👯‍♀️ (@AngelAndKamilla) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @AngelAndKamilla

Stephen Curry after beating the Celtics in the 2022 NBA finals. “What they gonna say now!”

2024 Celtics I see are copying Steph Curry nice 👏🏻 https://t.co/CNqRCrKyGo

— Optimus Prime (@thekidschmidt) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @thekidschmidt

People also pointed out that Tatum did his best to recreate the iconic photo of Kobe Bryant posing with the Larry O'Brien trophy.

Jayson Tatum did his own version of the Kobe pose 💚 pic.twitter.com/xKMUhn26GK

— FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @FDSportsbook

Finally, at a post game party, Tatum took the stage and dropped Kanye's famous Grammy acceptance speech line.

Jayson Tatum dropping a Kayne quote😂

"Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn't win. I guess we'll never know." pic.twitter.com/buL1pTVRMt

— CelticsMuse (@CelticsMuse) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @CelticsMuse

"Everybody was wondering what would happen if we didn't win," Tatum exclaimed. "I guess we'll never know."

Regardless of how he celebrated, Tatum is finally an NBA champion. The superstar averaged 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists in the series against the Mavs, and is on the verge of signing a huge $315 million supermax extension.

But that didn't stop people from having fun with his postgame celebrations. Check out more reactions to Jayson Tatum's various homages below.

here's the thing, though...he won't be the last of these. tis the time where everything is a throwback. you spend your whole life communicating with memes and eventually you'll speak in them, too. https://t.co/8ibynKn17N

— bomani (@bomani_jones) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @bomani_jones

Jayson Tatum trying his hardest to recreate every NBA title celebration moment he watched on YouTube

— Master (@MasterTes) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @MasterTes

Jayson Tatum really about to do this after the game bruh 😭😭pic.twitter.com/DHCVe49jx7

— Hater Report (@HaterReport_) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @HaterReport_

Jayson Tatum sprinting to the Celtics locker room to take the Kobe photo as soon as the final horn sounds pic.twitter.com/B7dWm7T02E

— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @NFL_Memes

Nahhh Jayson Tatum gotta chill lmao pic.twitter.com/1zL7csyeiu

— John (@iam_johnw) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @iam_johnw

Jayson Tatum is approaching Lebron level of unintentionally funny. You know he was practicing this all night😂 pic.twitter.com/eI5yaO0dOW

— Smoke (@nickysmokess) June 18, 2024
Twitter: @nickysmokess
Jayson TatumNba ChampionshipsNba FinalsBoston Celtics

Latest in Sports