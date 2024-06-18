Jayson Tatum Clowned for Paying Homage to Famous Championship Celebrations From Over the Years

Despite winning his first NBA title on Monday Jayson Tatum, still can't escape the wrath of critics.

After the Boston Celtics closed out the Dallas Mavericks in five games, Tatum was naturally one of the key focal points of the team's celebrations. But peeople were quick to point out that several aspects of Tatum's postgame antics were oddly familiar.

For starters, during his post game interview, Tatum proclaimed "We did it!" before screaming the same words into the air, in what looked like an homage to Kevin Garnett's iconic "Anything is possible" statement after the Celtics won in 2008.