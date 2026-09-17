Sneakers

This Cannoli-Inspired Adidas Samba Is Limited to 600 Pairs

The Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab releases in September.

Asphalt x Adidas Samba
The Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab releases in September. Via Adidas

Adidas Originals has tapped Staten Island-born streetwear boutique Asphalt to create a limited Samba collaboration dropping soon.

This Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab references old-school Italian pastry shops across New York City and the design of the sneaker is inspired by a cannoli. The sneaker features a premium brown patent leather construction on the upper that’s offset by light brown overlays and pink Three Stripes on the sides. The ankle collar shows that each pair is individually numbered from one through 600.

“So much of what makes New York special comes from the things we grow up seeing every day,” Jadah Orilus, the operations manager and buyer at Asphalt NYC, said. “The neighborhood bakery, grabbing a box of pastries for family, knowing exactly which spot has your favorite cannoli or rainbow cookie. We wanted to take something that feels familiar to so many New Yorkers and translate it through an Asphalt lens. The result is playful and nostalgic, but still leaves room for everyone to make it their own.”

Readers will be able to cop the Asphalt x Adidas Samba collab on Sept. 25 exclusively at Asphalt-nyc.com and at Asphalt stores for $130.

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