Stefon Diggs Denies Allegations of Ordering Assault Over Ferrari Theft

Stefon Diggs has denied claims of ordering an assault on a former employee in new legal documents.

In the documents, per TMZ, the Washington Commanders wide receiver contested that his accuser Nigel King, who is suing him for defamation, has produced any proof that Diggs ordered anyone to assault him on Dec. 4, 2025.

King describes himself as a concierge for elite clients, and claims that he was hired by the NFL player to arrange a Ferrari shipment from Miami to York in July 2024, along with other logistics. The car, however, did not complete the journey. According to King, third parties stole the Ferrari during the transport arrangement he had coordinated, alleging Diggs notified others that his former employee was the one responsible for the theft.

Also named in King’s defamation suit is Diggs’ brother, Darez, among others. King alleges that he was assaulted at a Miami strip club, Tootsie’s Cabaret, on Dec. 4, 2025 by Diggs’ associates under the athlete’s order.

Diggs’ suit filing asks the court to limit what King can pursue, along with King paying a portion of his legal fees. The athlete is also contesting a separate sexual assault lawsuit involving his former friend, Chris Blake Griffith, after a series of other legal issues between them.