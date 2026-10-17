Sports

Stefon Diggs Denies Allegations of Ordering Assault Over Ferrari Theft

The Washington Commanders wide receiver has sued his accuser, Nigel King, for defamation.

London, United Kingdom - October 4: Stefon Diggs of Washington Commanders looks on during the Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders match between Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 4, 2026 in London, United Kingdom.
Vince Mignott/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Stefon Diggs has filed court documents arguing that Nigel King has not produced any proof he ordered an assault on him last December.
  • King claimed that Diggs’ Ferrari, which was being sent from Miami to New York in July 2024, was stolen by third parties.
  • The Washington Commanders wide receiver has requested that multiple charges be dropped from King’s case, along with his accuser to pay partial legal fees.

Stefon Diggs has denied claims of ordering an assault on a former employee in new legal documents.

In the documents, per TMZ, the Washington Commanders wide receiver contested that his accuser Nigel King, who is suing him for defamation, has produced any proof that Diggs ordered anyone to assault him on Dec. 4, 2025.

King describes himself as a concierge for elite clients, and claims that he was hired by the NFL player to arrange a Ferrari shipment from Miami to York in July 2024, along with other logistics. The car, however, did not complete the journey. According to King, third parties stole the Ferrari during the transport arrangement he had coordinated, alleging Diggs notified others that his former employee was the one responsible for the theft.

Also named in King’s defamation suit is Diggs’ brother, Darez, among others. King alleges that he was assaulted at a Miami strip club, Tootsie’s Cabaret, on Dec. 4, 2025 by Diggs’ associates under the athlete’s order.

Diggs’ suit filing asks the court to limit what King can pursue, along with King paying a portion of his legal fees. The athlete is also contesting a separate sexual assault lawsuit involving his former friend, Chris Blake Griffith, after a series of other legal issues between them.

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