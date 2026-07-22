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Chris Blake Griffith Says Stefon Diggs Took Him on Shopping Sprees: ‘I Didn’t Pay for Anything’

The influencer and styling client, who filed a civil sexual assault lawsuit against the wide receiver, alleges that Diggs covered his tab during shopping outings.

Stefon Diggs in a gray suit with cornrows, standing outside a building, looking serious.
Image via Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chris Blake Griffith claims Stefon Diggs once took him on shopping sprees as the two remain involved in an ongoing legal dispute.

In a new interview with DJ Vlad, Griffith described an outing where he alleges Diggs paid for every item he selected.

“I just want to be very technically clear, I am straight [and] heterosexual. … I've never been with a man and no man has ever been with me,” Griffith said near the 5-minute mark in the video linked below. “The reason that I feel like whatever allegations surface and people run with the narrative that maybe perhaps myself and Stefon were dating? They can run with that because a picture is worth a thousand words.”

He continued, “When you ask me, I don't think I was in no relationship with this man. But I do know that when we used to go to stores and things like that, I didn't pay for anything. There's a photographer standing on the side, he doesn't get to shop. His brother that attacked me, he doesn't get to shop. These other guys, they don't get to shop. They just stand along the wall. The girls are shopping. In my bitch ass mind, I'm shopping, too.”

Griffith then insisted that Diggs was “paying for everything.”

The comments come amid an ongoing litigation between Griffith and the NFL star.

Griffith filed a separate $10 million lawsuit claiming that Diggs’ brother, Darez, and several others attacked him in May 2023. Per TMZ, that suit was settled earlier this month.

In October 2025, Diggs filed a defamation lawsuit after Griffith claimed he was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diggs. TMZ was the first to report details on the complaint in mid-November of that year.

The outlet also reported that Griffith is seeking to introduce evidence obtained through discovery, including text messages and phone records he says support his claims.

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