Stefon Diggs Goes Viral for Costly Goal Post Celebration: ‘Oh, I Forgot’

Diggs took full accountability for the costly celebration, while Jayden Daniels stressed that the team must play smarter in tight situations.

The penalty erased Washington’s planned two-point try from the 2-yard line, forcing a 48-yard extra point in an eventual 24-22 loss to Philadelphia.

Stefon Diggs hugged the goal post after scoring his first Commanders touchdown, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty and admitting, “As soon as I wrapped my arms around it, I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot.’”

Stefon Diggs waited for the Washington Commanders’ offense to finally break through against the Philadelphia Eagles. When it did, he celebrated so hard that he forgot one fairly important detail: NFL players aren’t allowed to use the goal post as a prop. According to The New York Times, Diggs caught a 10-yard touchdown from Jayden Daniels with 9:59 remaining in the fourth quarter, pulling Washington within 17-15 at Lincoln Financial Field. He kept running through the end zone, wrapped both arms around the goal post, and immediately drew a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct. The 15-yard penalty mattered. Commanders coach Dan Quinn said Washington planned to attempt a game-tying two-point conversion after the touchdown. Instead, the penalty forced the team to settle for a 48-yard extra point, which Drew Stevens made.

Diggs knew exactly what he had done almost as quickly as everyone watching did. “As soon as I wrapped my arms around it, I was like, ‘Oh, I forgot,’” Diggs said afterward. “It’s not back in the day. We’ve been playing for a long time. You used to do that.” The NFL has prohibited players from using goal posts as celebration props for more than a decade, with the rule becoming particularly associated with former New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham’s trademark crossbar dunks. Diggs entered the NFL in 2015, so this wasn’t exactly unfamiliar territory for the 32-year-old veteran. He didn’t make excuses afterward. “Of course, I take full accountability,” Diggs said. “And I want to win bad, you know — every little rep, everything. So finally when we clicked after not clicking for a little while, it got to me a little.” Daniels also made clear that Washington couldn’t afford that kind of mistake in a tight divisional game.

“Just got to be smarter, you know,” Daniels said. “You got to know the situation, situational football. … There’s a time and place for everything in celebrations.” That became painfully clear by the final whistle. Philadelphia answered with another touchdown and extra point to take a 24-16 lead. Washington reached the end zone again with roughly a minute remaining but failed on the two-point conversion, leaving the Eagles with a 24-22 victory. Diggs’ penalty wasn’t solely responsible for the loss, but it prevented Washington from attempting an earlier two-point conversion from the 2-yard line that could have tied the game. The viral moment also came early in Diggs’ latest NFL chapter. He joined Washington as a free agent in August after the New England Patriots released him during the offseason. Diggs drew interest as a possible addition for several receiver-needy teams after catching 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, with Chicago, Kansas City, and Washington among the destinations linked to him.