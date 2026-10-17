Desto Dubb Turns Himself Into Authorities After Marathon Burger 'Last Meal'

Rapper and streetwear designer Desto Dubb has turned himself into Los Angeles authorities after live-streaming a visit to Marathon Burger.

On Friday (October 16), the That’s An Awful Lot of Cough Syrup founder filmed himself outside the Central Bureau surrender window and showed viewers that he wasn’t wearing shoelaces. That same day, Dubb (real name Joshua Dashif Taylor) posted a picture of food he bought from Nipsey Hussle's burger joint, calling it his "last meal."

In documents obtained by Complex, the 38-year-old is listed as "In Custody" at the Inmate Reception Center in Monterey Park, with a custody status date of October 16, 2026, 8:18 p.m. PDT. Taylor’s name aligns with his Cough Syrup trademark, a line of headwear, jackets, jerseys, top and bottoms that was registered in 2020.

While the charges for Taylor's current case are unknown, Dubb was pulled over by an LAPD officer in March regarding suspicion of a stolen vehicle. Dubb recorded the encounter and alleged racial profiling.

Before establishing his clothing brand, Dubb spent three years in prison and previously considered fashion a "hustle," which he told Mixtape Madness in 2023.