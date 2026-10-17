Style

Desto Dubb Turns Himself Into Authorities After Marathon Burger 'Last Meal'

The rapper and founder of That's An Awful Lot of Cough Syrup has surrendered to authorities after purchasing what he called his "last meal."

Desto Dubb.
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Desto Dubb turned himself in to Los Angeles authorities after livestreaming outside the Central Bureau surrender window.
  • The rapper and That’s An Awful Lot of Cough Syrup founder called food from Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Burger his "last meal" before surrendering.
  • Records list the 38-year-old, whose real name is Joshua Dashif Taylor, as in custody on October 16, though his charges remain unknown.

Rapper and streetwear designer Desto Dubb has turned himself into Los Angeles authorities after live-streaming a visit to Marathon Burger.

On Friday (October 16), the That’s An Awful Lot of Cough Syrup founder filmed himself outside the Central Bureau surrender window and showed viewers that he wasn’t wearing shoelaces. That same day, Dubb (real name Joshua Dashif Taylor) posted a picture of food he bought from Nipsey Hussle's burger joint, calling it his "last meal."

In documents obtained by Complex, the 38-year-old is listed as "In Custody" at the Inmate Reception Center in Monterey Park, with a custody status date of October 16, 2026, 8:18 p.m. PDT. Taylor’s name aligns with his Cough Syrup trademark, a line of headwear, jackets, jerseys, top and bottoms that was registered in 2020.

While the charges for Taylor's current case are unknown, Dubb was pulled over by an LAPD officer in March regarding suspicion of a stolen vehicle. Dubb recorded the encounter and alleged racial profiling.

Before establishing his clothing brand, Dubb spent three years in prison and previously considered fashion a "hustle," which he told Mixtape Madness in 2023.

"I couldn’t afford the clothes that I wanted and my mom couldn't afford them so I started to make them instead," he told the outlet. "As I started making them, people started to recognise me as a designer. I’m just a person trying to use what I have to get what I want."

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