Stefon Diggs Commanders

Stefon Diggs has finally found an NFL home for the 2026 season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X on Wednesday that “former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the Commanders, sources say.
“With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help.
“The two sides have been talking for some time. And now, Stefon Diggs will join the Commanders. A new big-time weapon.”
Diggs posted his seventh 1,000-plus yard receiving season in 2025-26, his lone season with the Patriots.
While Diggs proved last year in New England that he can still post big numbers, he does come with a good amount of off-field baggage.
Diggs and drama
To say the past couple of years have been tumultuous for Diggs would be a grand understatement. Here is a snapshot look at what has transpired in the life of the controversial wide receiver since the start of 2024.
- April 2024: Bills trade Diggs to Texans
- October 6, 2024: Has 6 catches for 82 yards in a 23-20 Texans win over the Bills
- October 27, 2024: Tears ACL against Colts, is out for 2024 season
- March 25, 2025: Signs 3-year deal with Patriots
- May 12, 2025: Diggs appears courtside at a New York Knicks game with hip-hop artist Cardi B, confirming rumors that the two are dating
- May 2025: Video of Diggs on a yacht giving an unidentified pink substance to women in bathing suits goes viral
- October 5, 2025: Diggs has 12 catches for 146 yards in a 23-20 Patriots upset win in Buffalo
- October 2025: Diggs sues social media influencer Christopher Blake Griffith for libel for allegedly lying about being sexually assaulted
- December 2025: Diggs’ personal chef, Jamila Adams, claims that Diggs slapped and choked her
- February 7, 2026: Rumors surface that Diggs and Cardi B have broken up
- February 8, 2026: Diggs plays in his first Super Bowl, but has just 3 catches for 37 yards in a 29-13 Patriots loss
- March 4, 2026: Patriots release Diggs, making him a free agent
- May 5, 2026: Diggs found not guilty of strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges in case involving Adams
- July 2026: Christopher Blake Griffith, Diggs’ accuser of sexual assault, settles $10 million lawsuit involving Stefon’s brother, Darez Diggs
- August 5, 2026: Diggs reportedly agrees to terms with the Commanders
Commanders odds
Fanatics Sportsbook shows the Commanders with +5000 Super Bowl odds.
Washington is +425 to win the NFC East. The Eagles are the favorite at +140.
The Commanders’ win total has been set at 7.5, with juice on the Over.
Complex Bets is the premier destination for the intersection of sports, culture, and fandom, featuring original programming for the modern bettor and trader. Join our community of over 1 million fans by following @complexbets on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X, and subscribe on YouTube for exclusive storytelling across sports and prediction markets.