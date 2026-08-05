Stefon Diggs Commanders

Stefon Diggs has finally found an NFL home for the 2026 season. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport posted on X on Wednesday that “former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs is set to sign with the Commanders, sources say.

“With an offseason at full health, Diggs is ready to hit the ground running as a key weapon for Jayden Daniels in Year 3. The QB-friendly WR should help.

“The two sides have been talking for some time. And now, Stefon Diggs will join the Commanders. A new big-time weapon.”

Diggs posted his seventh 1,000-plus yard receiving season in 2025-26, his lone season with the Patriots.

While Diggs proved last year in New England that he can still post big numbers, he does come with a good amount of off-field baggage.