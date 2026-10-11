Caitlin Clark Blasts Attacks on Kelsey Mitchell: 'That's Not Something I Stand For'

Amid wider complaints about Fever spectators and online abuse across the WNBA, Clark said fan behavior has a line that “can’t be crossed.”

Clark backed the unrestricted free agent’s return to Indiana, saying, “We need her. We love her,” after Mitchell described the strain of playing for hostile fans.

Caitlin Clark condemned racist attacks against Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, saying anyone using her name to spread hate does not represent her values.

Caitlin Clark is speaking out against racist attacks directed at Indiana Fever teammate Kelsey Mitchell, making it clear that anyone using her name to spread hate doesn't represent her or what she stands for. During her season-ending media availability on Thursday, October 8, Clark addressed Mitchell's recent comments about the abuse she's endured while playing for Indiana. The Fever guard said she spoke privately with Mitchell and was disturbed by what her longtime teammate experienced. "As far as people that have used me to demonstrate racist rhetoric or hate or discrimination, that's not something I stand for," Clark told reporters, per ESPN. "That's never been something I've stood for."

Clark added that such behavior goes against her upbringing and personal values. "For those of you that know me, you know that's not what I'm about. It's not how I was raised, so that's really disappointing when people do that." Mitchell, who has spent all nine of her WNBA seasons with Indiana, previously acknowledged that the attention surrounding the franchise has made playing for the Fever difficult at times. "Showing up every day to compete for fans that may or may not like you is hard," Mitchell said during her own season-ending media session. The veteran guard is now an unrestricted free agent after setting the WNBA's single-season scoring record. Although Indiana hopes to retain her, Mitchell has indicated that her decision will involve more than basketball.

Clark made her position on Mitchell's future clear. "There's nobody I would want to share the backcourt with other than her," Clark said. "We need her. We love her." She added, "I hope for the rest of my career I get to play alongside her." The controversy surrounding Indiana's fan base extends beyond Mitchell. During the Fever's September playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, A'ja Wilson received a technical foul after confronting a courtside spectator who stood and pointed at her during Game 2. "You don't step toward me," Wilson told reporters afterward. "You never should sit and point at me."