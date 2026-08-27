Sports

Former ESPN Broadcaster Accused of Double Standard After Caitlin Clark 'Stat Padding' Jab

Cindy Brunson questioned Clark's 37-point, 10-assist night, but her praise for Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese sparked backlash from WNBA fans.

WNBA Announcers Accused of Trying to Embarrass Caitlin Clark with 'Statpadding' Accusation
Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Caitlin Clark scored 37 points with 10 assists in Indiana’s 113-90 win over Chicago, shooting 8-of-12 from three and recording her fifth career 30-point, 10-assist game.
  • WNBA broadcaster Cindy Brunson accused Clark of “stat padding” by playing late with a 20-point lead, then dismissed her historic milestone as a “small sample size.”
  • Fans accused Brunson of a double standard after she praised Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese for standout performances without questioning their playing time or competition.

Caitlin Clark dropped 37 points and 10 assists in a 113-90 Indiana Fever win over the Chicago Sky. Instead of simply applauding the performance, veteran women’s basketball broadcaster Cindy Brunson took a shot at the Fever star for supposedly padding her stats.

"Miss me with that stat padding 37 points, on the floor up 20 w/ a minute to go BS," Brunson wrote in a since-deleted post, according to Fox News. She then contrasted Clark's performance with another big night elsewhere in the league, writing that "the 32 points in just 26 minutes was WAY more impressive."

Clark's night was hardly ordinary. She shot 13-of-24 from the field, went 8-of-12 from three-point range, and recorded her fifth career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Clark now owns more 30-point, 10-assist games than the rest of WNBA history combined.

When that milestone was pointed out later, Brunson called it a “small sample size” but compared Clark’s statistical dominance to Alyssa Thomas’ triple-double record, calling it “just dominant.” Brunson later clarified that she meant the comparison as a compliment.

The contrast became harder to ignore when Brunson praised Paige Bueckers after a 22-point, 11-assist performance in a 96-78 Dallas Wings victory. The margin wasn't dramatically different from Indiana's win over Chicago, but Brunson didn't raise the same "stat padding" concern. When challenged on that inconsistency, she argued the circumstances were "different."

A similar debate followed Angel Reese's record-breaking rebounding night. After Reese grabbed 26 boards to break the WNBA's single-game record and also set a new season rebounding mark, Brunson praised the performance as "so impressive" and "TUFF."

When users questioned the competition and playing time, Brunson responded, "It doesn't matter who the competition is, she set not one, but two WNBA records tonight."

The scrutiny also comes amid a longer-running conversation around Clark's treatment by WNBA media figures. Over the past several months, Clark has been at the center of nearly every major league debate, from hard fouls and officiating to whether she should be considered the face of the WNBA.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Jemele Hill, Dave Portnoy, Shaquille O'Neal and Elle Duncan have all weighed in from different angles, while Clark herself has repeatedly tried to steer attention back toward basketball.

Brunson has also publicly backed DiJonai Carrington following Carrington's hard foul on Sophie Cunningham, writing, "I'm team @dijonai all day every day" and arguing the play should have been ruled a Flagrant 1 rather than an ejection.

Related Stories

Sophie Cunningham Says WNBA Players are 'Definitely Targeting' Caitlin Clark
Sports

Sophie Cunningham Claims WNBA Players Are 'Targeting' Caitlin Clark

Cunningham calls out the WNBA and refs, claiming Clark takes nonstop cheap shots with little protection despite a growing list of flagrant fouls.

Bernadette Giacomazzo59 days ago
Former NBA Player Etan Thomas Compared Caitlin Clark to 'Willy Wonka' Character Veruca Salt
Sports

Etan Thomas Calls Caitlin Clark ‘The Veruca Salt of the WNBA’

Etan Thomas slams Caitlin Clark’s on-court attitude, saying those who enable her have ‘created the Veruca Salt of the WNBA’ as scrutiny of her exchanges with officials grows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo39 days ago
Caitlin Clark Coach Whines About 'Cheap Shots' After Mercury Loss
Sports

Fever Coach Stephanie White Rips WNBA Refs Over Caitlin Clark ‘Cheap Shots’

Coach Stephanie White unloaded on WNBA refs, saying Caitlin Clark took dangerous uncalled hits and is not officiated the same way as everyone else.

Bernadette Giacomazzo64 days ago

Trending

1
MusicJim Jones Says He'll 'Never' Reunite With Max B: 'Get That Out of Here'
2
Pop CultureRemembering the Celebrities Who Died in 2026
3
Pop CultureCardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children
4
StyleUGG and Willy Chavarria Drop Debut Capsule With Star-Studded '90s-Inspired Campaign
5
StyleCardi B Credits Raven-Symoné as Her Childhood Style Inspiration
6
BetsWho is Alex Eala Playing in the US Open?

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App