Former ESPN Broadcaster Accused of Double Standard After Caitlin Clark 'Stat Padding' Jab

Fans accused Brunson of a double standard after she praised Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese for standout performances without questioning their playing time or competition.

WNBA broadcaster Cindy Brunson accused Clark of “stat padding” by playing late with a 20-point lead, then dismissed her historic milestone as a “small sample size.”

Caitlin Clark scored 37 points with 10 assists in Indiana’s 113-90 win over Chicago, shooting 8-of-12 from three and recording her fifth career 30-point, 10-assist game.

Caitlin Clark dropped 37 points and 10 assists in a 113-90 Indiana Fever win over the Chicago Sky. Instead of simply applauding the performance, veteran women’s basketball broadcaster Cindy Brunson took a shot at the Fever star for supposedly padding her stats. "Miss me with that stat padding 37 points, on the floor up 20 w/ a minute to go BS," Brunson wrote in a since-deleted post, according to Fox News. She then contrasted Clark's performance with another big night elsewhere in the league, writing that "the 32 points in just 26 minutes was WAY more impressive."

Clark's night was hardly ordinary. She shot 13-of-24 from the field, went 8-of-12 from three-point range, and recorded her fifth career game with at least 30 points and 10 assists. Clark now owns more 30-point, 10-assist games than the rest of WNBA history combined.