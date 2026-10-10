Sydney Colson Appears to Slam Sophie Cunningham: ‘You Ought to Be Ashamed’

The clash follows Cunningham’s criticism of A’ja Wilson for confronting a fan during the playoffs and comes as Cunningham enters unrestricted free agency.

Sydney Colson blasted her former Indiana Fever teammate’s comments and questioned her commitment to WNBA sisterhood, telling Cunningham, “You ought to be ashamed.”

Sophie Cunningham stood by her opposition to transgender women competing in women’s sports, calling her position “common sense” and saying she wants to protect young girls.

Sydney Colson has a few things to get off her chest about former Indiana Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham, and she's not interested in sugarcoating any of them. The two-time WNBA champion appeared to call out Cunningham on the Unsupervised with Syd & TP podcast this week, taking aim at the guard's public comments about transgender athletes and questioning her commitment to supporting fellow players. The criticism comes days after Cunningham called out Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson for confronting a fan during the WNBA playoffs. "For the white players in the league, when you don't say sh*t, and even worse, when you say things that are harmful, talking about the trans sh*t, nobody respects you," Colson said.

She wasn't finished. "Shut the f*ck up, shut the f*ck up. Nobody wants to hear your opinion," Colson continued. "Freedom of speech, so you can say it, but just know — people are just trying to get by when they're dealing with you." Colson, who played 30 games for Indiana in 2025, accused players of presenting themselves as supportive teammates while remaining silent about issues affecting others. "You ought to be ashamed, y'all ought to be ashamed to act like you're cool with people, to act like you care about sisterhood, all of these things," she said. Her remarks appeared to reference Cunningham's opposition to transgender women competing in women's sports. Cunningham previously said that she wanted to "protect young girls in the locker room," arguing that they shouldn't have to compete against "biological men."

When questioned about those comments, Cunningham refused to back down. "I said what I said. I think it's kind of common sense," she said in July. "And I think I'll always believe in that." Cunningham has maintained that her position isn't rooted in hostility toward transgender people, saying, "I think that I am here to extend love." The disagreement follows another controversy involving Cunningham and Wilson.

During an episode of her "No Hesitation" podcast, Cunningham criticized Wilson for confronting a spectator who stood and pointed at her during the Aces' September 29 playoff loss to Indiana. "We're gonna go for them for just pointing and saying, 'You fouled!'? Like grow up! What are we doing?" Cunningham said. Wilson received a technical foul after approaching the spectator, who was temporarily escorted from his seat before arena security allowed him to return. "You can hate me with all your heart," Wilson told reporters afterward. "But you don't know me. But I guarantee you will respect me." Cunningham subsequently suggested Wilson received preferential treatment because of her superstar status, calling her "the LeBron James of our league" while arguing that the confrontation could have warranted a suspension.