A'ja Wilson Hit With Technical After Confronting Fever Fan: 'You Will Respect Me'

Fever security let the spectator return after finding no conduct violation, while Aces coach Becky Hammon said Wilson clearly felt “very disrespected.”

Wilson apologized to her Las Vegas Aces teammates but defended her response: “You don't have to like me…But I guarantee you will respect me.”

A'ja Wilson confronted an Indiana Fever fan who stood and pointed at her, telling him, “You don't point at me,” before receiving a technical foul.

A'ja Wilson wasn't about to let a fan get in her face during the Las Vegas Aces' playoff matchup against the Indiana Fever, even if it meant picking up a technical foul. According to ESPN, the four-time WNBA MVP confronted a spectator at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, September 29, after he stood up and pointed at her during the fourth quarter of the Aces' 99-89 loss to Indiana. The incident occurred with just over four minutes remaining in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series, shortly after Fever guard Sophie Cunningham was called for fouling Wilson. "You don't point at me, you don't point at me," Wilson told the fan as she approached him. Teammates Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus intervened, along with Kierstan Bell, who left the Las Vegas bench to help separate Wilson from the spectator.

Arena security escorted the man out of the seating area before allowing him to return. In a statement, the Fever said security interviewed the fan and witnesses and determined that he hadn't violated the arena's Fan Code of Conduct. Wilson disagreed with that decision. "I don't give a damn what you said," she told reporters after the game. "I don't give a damn how you said it, the tone. That is unacceptable. You don't step toward me." Wilson said she apologized to her teammates for receiving the technical foul but maintained that she wasn't going to tolerate being approached and pointed at by a spectator. "You don't have to like me, you don't have to love me. You can hate me with all your heart. But you don't know me. But I guarantee you will respect me."

Speaking privately with Aces coach Becky Hammon afterward, Wilson reportedly compared him to another basketball superstar: "No way he does that to LeBron." Hammon said she hadn't witnessed the initial exchange but was struck by Wilson's reaction. "I've never seen A'ja Wilson go like that," Hammon told reporters. "So whatever was done, I can tell you she felt very disrespected in that moment." Wilson has also spoken about the attention surrounding Indiana's biggest star, Caitlin Clark. In her 2025 Time Athlete of the Year interview, she criticized the narrative that Clark's arrival was almost single-handedly responsible for the WNBA's growing popularity. "Let's not lose the recipe. Let's not lose the history," Wilson said. "It was erased for a minute. And I don't like that."