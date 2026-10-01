Victor Wembanyama Says He Will 'Never' Sign Sports Betting Deal, Calls Others 'Sad' for Doing It

Key Takeaways
- Victor Wembanyama says he will never promote a sports betting company, calling it "very sad to see some players promote it.”
- Wembanyama explained that his biggest strength is inspiring fans in a good way.
- The stance follows LeBron James signing a reported $15 million a year deal with prediction-market platform Polymarket
- Wembanyama has previously turned down endorsement offers.
San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama says he’ll “never” sign a deal to promote a sports betting company, regardless of whether other players in the NBA are already doing it.
The 22-year-old French basketball player was recently asked if he would sign such a deal, and immediately shut down the possibility. “Absolutely not,” he said. “I will never do that. Honestly, I think it’s very sad to see some players promote it in American leagues. Everybody does whatever they want to do.” He added that he’s “refused” deals with companies in the past, suggesting he won’t work with anyone who doesn’t share his values.
“I want to promote things that have a good impact, have a good influence in the world,” he added. “Our biggest strength is inspiring, and we can inspire in a good or a bad way. I want to inspire in a good way. That’s the strongest thing I can do.”
Last month, LeBron James signed a contract with prediction-market platform Polymarket, which will earn him $15 million a year, Front Office Sports reported. Giannis Antetokounmpo, meanwhile, took an equity stake in Kalshi in February, which also involves him doing promotional work for the company. Kevin Durant has also frequently appeared in commercials for FanDuel, which his entertainment network Boardroom is partnered with.