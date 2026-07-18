GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Anthony Edwards Says He Gave Karl-Anthony Towns a 'Cheat Code' on Wemby During 2026 NBA Finals

Edwards revealed he shared scouting tips on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs before every Finals game, joking that Towns "passed the test."

Anthony Edwards on the left wears a white shirt, and Karl-Anthony Towns on the right is smiling in a black suit and tie.
(Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Prada), (Photo by Christopher Polk/Deadline via Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards may not have been on the court during the 2026 NBA Finals, but he still found a way to help Karl-Anthony Towns.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed he regularly spoke with his former teammate before each game of the championship series, sharing insights on how to handle Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

"I was turned up," Edwards said with a laugh. "It may have been like 3 in the morning when he FaceTimed me after the game."

Edwards explained that their conversations became part of Towns' routine throughout the Finals, with the four-time All-Star leaning on firsthand experience from Minnesota's Western Conference Semifinals playoff matchup against San Antonio.

"But yeah, I was talking to him before every game because we played San Antonio," Edwards said. "So just, you know, give him the little tips and stuff on which players like to go which way and, you know, stuff about Wemby."

Those scouting reports apparently paid off.

"So yeah, I gave a little cheat code, and he passed the test," Edwards said. "So shout out KAT."

The revelation is just a small part of Edwards and Towns’ friendship that they’ve maintained despite no longer being teammates. The two spent four seasons together in Minnesota before Towns was traded, forming one of the league's most dynamic duos during their time with the Timberwolves.

While Edwards jokingly took some of the credit with a "cheat code," KAT’s preparation clearly paid off. Towns ultimately helped lead his team to the 2026 NBA championship, and if Edwards is to be believed, a few late-night strategy sessions played at least a small role in the title run.

Related Stories

2026 NBA Finals - Game Five
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet Celebrates Knicks NBA Finals Win: 'Way Rather This Than the Oscars'

The lifelong Knicks fan was courtside in San Antonio as New York beat the Spurs 94-90 in Game 5, then celebrated with players in the locker room.

Kris Seavers43 days ago
(L-R) Fat Joe and Victor Wembanyama.
Sports

Fat Joe Claims Barney Dance Jinxed Victor Wembanyama in Historic Game 4 Knicks Comeback

The Terror Squad head honcho believes Wemby's crucial two missed free throws were because of his Humpty Dumpty dance.

tara mahadevan46 days ago
Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs looks on during the game against the New York Knicks during Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 8, 2026 at Madison in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Victor Wembanyama Was Already Living an Anime Story. ‘Attack on Wemby’ Turned It Into One

This is what happens when you combine San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama taking on the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals with the hit anime series 'Attack on Titan.'

James Granados45 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App