Anthony Edwards Says He Gave Karl-Anthony Towns a 'Cheat Code' on Wemby During 2026 NBA Finals

Anthony Edwards may not have been on the court during the 2026 NBA Finals, but he still found a way to help Karl-Anthony Towns.

Speaking at Fanatics Fest in New York City, the Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed he regularly spoke with his former teammate before each game of the championship series, sharing insights on how to handle Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

"I was turned up," Edwards said with a laugh. "It may have been like 3 in the morning when he FaceTimed me after the game."

Edwards explained that their conversations became part of Towns' routine throughout the Finals, with the four-time All-Star leaning on firsthand experience from Minnesota's Western Conference Semifinals playoff matchup against San Antonio.

"But yeah, I was talking to him before every game because we played San Antonio," Edwards said. "So just, you know, give him the little tips and stuff on which players like to go which way and, you know, stuff about Wemby."