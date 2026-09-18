Shaq Gets Named Honorary FBI Agent, Immediately Tries to Get Charles Barkley Arrested

Controversial FBI Director Kash Patel named retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal an honorary FBI Special Agent on Thursday (Sept. 17), and he immediately joked about using his position of power to detain his Inside the NBA co-host Charles Barkley.

Shaq was named an honorary FBI agent during the graduation ceremony for Session 299 of the FBI National Academy in Virginia. This doesn’t mean that Shaq is an actual FBI agent now, because he didn’t take the ten-week curriculum required for graduating law enforcement, but he’s still trying to use it as an opportunity to troll Chuck once again.

“Some of you will go back to your regular jobs, some of you will go to specialized training,” he told the graduating class. “Some of you will go do what I do, be undercover. Well, I was undercover… But I just wanna say I appreciate you guys so much. Congratulations. I am not here for this; I am here for you. … And if you see Charles Barkley, arrest him.”