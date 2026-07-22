Shaq Requests CashNasty’s Real Name During TNT Broadcast: ‘I’m Not Calling Another Man CashNasty’

Shaquille O'Neal had one request when he met popular streamer CashNasty: don't make him say the internet personality's username. During a lighthearted on-air exchange on TNT Sports' DUNKMAN, the Hall of Famer paused the conversation to ask the content creator what he actually goes by off-camera. "What's your real name?" Shaq asked. "Because I'm not calling you CashNasty. I'm not calling another man CashNasty."

The remark immediately drew laughs from those around them, with Shaq making it clear he wasn't comfortable referring to another man by the online alias. CashNasty then revealed that his real name is Cassius Jeremy Clay, prompting an equally memorable reaction from O'Neal, Draymond Green and the rest of the DUNKMAN crew. CashNasty is one of the biggest personalities in online gaming and sports entertainment. The Louisiana native first built his audience on YouTube through NBA 2K and Madden gameplay before expanding into basketball challenges, livestreams, reaction videos and vlogs. Over the years, he's become a recognizable figure in the basketball content space, regularly collaborating with fellow creators and NBA personalities while building a massive following across YouTube, Twitch and other social media platforms. The viral exchange is the latest example of Shaq creating memorable moments outside of basketball through his unfiltered personality.