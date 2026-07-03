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Seal of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) featuring the Department of Justice emblem with the words "Fidelity, Bravery, Integrity."
Sports

FBI Reportedly Investigating Argentina’s Football Association's U.S. Financial Activity

Federal prosecutors are examining how at least $260 million tied to AFA commercial deals moved through five U.S. banks.

Alex Ocho9 days ago
A large crowd surrounds a lit-up boxing ring in front of the White House at night, with bright lights and an American flag visible.
Life

FBI Arrests Two More Men in Alleged White House UFC Attack Plot

The news of their arrest comes just a week after five men were arrested for allegedly plotting to kill government officials attending UFC Freedom 250.

Joe Price25 days ago
MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 18: Professional entertainer and wrestler Hulk Hogan poses as he speaks on stage on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv F
Pop Culture

Hulk Hogan's Former Accountant Faces 120 Years in Prison Over Alleged $890,000 Fraud

Melissia Gauthreaux, who handled bookkeeping for Hogan between 2017 and 2021, is charged with six counts of wire fraud following an FBI investigation.

Mark Elibert65 days ago
Offset
Music

Offset Casino Shooting: FBI Asks for Public's Help Identifying Suspects, Shares Images

The FBI office in Miami released photos of the suspects and their vehicles.

Trey Alston95 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 12: Foogiano, Pooh Shiesty and Gucci Mane attend a party hosted by Gucci Mane and 1017 at Republic Lounge on August 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Pooh Shiesty Arrested, Accused in Connection With Alleged Robbery Targeting Gucci Mane

Both Pooh Shiesty and his father have reportedly been arrested.

Trace William Cowen107 days ago
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Pooh Shiesty wearing a yellow cap, black mask, and jewelry, gesturing with his hand.
Music

FBI Executes Search Warrant at Home Linked to Pooh Shiesty

Federal agents carried out a court-authorized search at a Cordova home tied to the rapper’s family, with few details released.

Mark Elibert108 days ago
Georgia Man Arrested for Targeting NBA, NFL Stars in Sex Trafficking Scheme
Sports

Georgia Man Accused of Phishing Pro Athletes in Alleged Sex Trafficking Scheme

Prosecutors say the ex-con posed as an adult film star and Apple support to access athletes’ accounts, then escalated the scheme into coercion and sex trafficking.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Former NFL Player Charles Tillman attends the NFL Honors.
Sports

Former NFL Player Charles Tillman Resigned From FBI Over Immigration Operation

After retiring from the NFL at the age of 36, Tillman applied to join the FBI.

Jose Martinez165 days ago
FBI Releases Photos of Motorcycle Fleet Seized in Connection to Former Olympian Ryan Wedding
Sports

FBI Releases Photos of Motorcycle Fleet Seized in Ryan Wedding Case

The newly released photos highlight assets seized as federal authorities pursue the former Olympian.

Bernadette Giacomazzo200 days ago
Jeffrey Epstein
Life

Epstein Files: Jeffrey Epstein's Brother Told FBI 'President Trump Authorized [His] Murder'

The new files include Mark Epstein's 2023 FBI tip, where he alleged Trump “authorized” Jeffrey’s murder.

tara mahadevan206 days ago
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Ryan Wedding in red gear with Olympic logos, racing downhill on a snowy slope, wearing goggles and a helmet.
Sports

FBI Seizes Ultra-Rare $13 Million Mercedes Roadster While Investigating Fugitive Snowboarder

The seizure highlights the growing federal case against alleged drug trafficker (and former Olympic snowboarder) Ryan Wedding.

Mark Elibert234 days ago
'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Cleared of Wrongdoing in Delta Air Lines Flight Incident
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Cleared After FBI Review of Delta Air Lines Flight Incident

'Ms. Williams is owed apologies by this passenger and by every publication that furthered the unsubstantiated storyline,' her attorney said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo236 days ago
'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Under FBI Investigation After Delta Flight Incident
Pop Culture

'RHOA' Star Porsha Williams Under FBI Investigation After Delta Flight Incident

One other person was also involved in the incident, according to a statement from the FBI.

Bernadette Giacomazzo242 days ago
Carnival cruise
Life

Video Shows Body Being Removed From Carnival Cruise Ship in Miami

A dead body was found on a Carnival Cruise ship, leading to an investigation in Florida.

Jessica Mcbride251 days ago
A view of the LA Clippers logo is seen at center court before a game between the Portland Trail Blazers and the LA Clippers.
Sports

Clippers Fans Chanted ‘FBI’ During Trail Blazers’ Free Throw Attempts, Video Shows

The Los Angeles Clippers are currently under investigation over allegations of circumventing the NBA salary cap through an endorsement deal involving Kawhi Leonard.

Jose Martinez263 days ago
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Two separate images: Left, a man in a suit and red tie at a formal setting; Right, a woman in a colorful garment with a cityscape background.
Life

FBI Director Kash Patel Tells Public Not to Mourn 2Pac's Godmother Assata Shakur

FBI Director Kash Patel says honoring Assata Shakur, who died in Cuba last week, dishonors fallen police officers.

Mark Elibert293 days ago
Assata Shakur in a colorful patterned outfit sits by a waterfront, with a cityscape in the background.
Life

Assata Shakur, Political Activist Who Sought Asylum in Cuba, Dead at 78

According to officials in Cuba, Assata Shakur died due to “health problems” and “advanced age.”

Trace William Cowen295 days ago

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