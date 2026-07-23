Shaquille O’Neal Helped a 7-Foot-3 Texan Become a Cop

The story lands as Shaq’s own law enforcement profile grows; he was recently promoted to Chief of Community Relations in Henry County, Georgia, after supporting more than 370 outreach events that delivered tens of thousands of meals, toys, and community interactions.

Wilmore, who says he’s always wanted to help people and never seriously pursued basketball, passed on his second attempt and was sworn in as an officer with the Kemah Police Department, earning praise from Chief Raymond Garivey for his motivation and desire to make a difference.

After 7-foot-3 Texas recruit Jordan Wilmore missed his police licensing exam by one point, Shaquille O’Neal personally encouraged him to try again and even joked he’d help get a custom patrol car if Wilmore passed.

Shaquille O'Neal is adding another real-life assist to his résumé, being credited with helping a 7-foot-3 Texas police recruit stay the course after falling just short of his dream. According to NewsNation, Jordan Wilmore, who failed his police licensing exam by a single point on his first attempt, says O'Neal's encouragement helped fuel his comeback. On July 7, Wilmore officially became an officer with the Kemah Police Department.

Despite standing 7-foot-3, the Whitehaven High School graduate from Memphis never chased basketball. Instead, he set his sights on law enforcement, even after his first attempt at earning a badge ended in disappointment. After hearing about Wilmore's setback, O'Neal reached out to encourage him to keep pushing. Shaq also promised that if Wilmore passed the exam, he'd help him get a custom patrol vehicle built to fit his towering frame. Wilmore returned, passed the test on his second try, and was sworn in as Kemah's newest police officer. "I've always liked to help other people. That's just who I am," Wilmore said. "I would do anything to help out whoever I can. There is nothing else I really wanted to do." Kemah Police Chief Raymond Garivey said Wilmore's motivation—not his size—stood out most. "He truly wants to make a difference," Garivey said. "I'm proud that he chose the thin blue line."