Shown here is the New Balance 983 that’s making its debut in October. The brand tapped its ambassador and athlete Coco Gauff for the sneaker’s campaign, who appears in the images below.

Fresh off debuting the $400 Made in USA 2040v5 last month, New Balance has unveiled another lifestyle model that’s hitting retail this fall.

While the 982 is a lifestyle model, New Balance confirmed the silhouette is inspired by its performance running sneakers from the 2000s. It features a low-cut mesh and patent leather upper paired with a warped-looking midsole that’s cushioned with ABZORB SBS pods tucked within the tooling.

"The idea for the campaign actually came from a vision meeting I had with the New Balance team. I thought it would be cool to showcase the different sides of my personality through style,” Gauff said. “It was fun bringing the vision to life with Aminé and getting creative with styling the shoe in different ways. I love pieces that are fashion-forward but still easy to wear, and the 983 goes with any outfit."

Readers will be able to cop the New Balance 982 starting on Oct. 1 at Newbalance.com and at select retailers for $160.