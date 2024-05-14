'Love Is Blind' Star Clay Gravesande and Celina Powell Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Intimate Video on Instagram

Clay Gravesande walked away from his appearance on Love is Blind a single man. Now, he is dating someone new.
On Monday, Celina Powell posted an Instagram video of her boo’d up with the Love is Blind alum. “Life lately,” she captioned the clip. She also posted it to her IG Story, writing, “My man, my man, my man.”
She posted another photo of her and Gravesande to her Story as well. “Having way better luck since I met u,” the OnlyFans model wrote.
Powell is well-known in the music world for being linked to multiple artists, including Young Thug, Snoop Dogg, and Waka Flocka Flame. She also became infamous for alleging she was pregnant with Offset’s baby when he was still with Cardi B. Set rejected those claims. Powell later admitted she was lying and apologized to Cardi.
In 2022, Powell was sentenced to two years in prison for violating the terms of her probation, which included complying with court-mandated drug and alcohol tests. Prior to that, in 2018, she was arrested by bounty hunters for allegedly having over $60,000 worth of outstanding bonds to her name, with crimes ranging from shoplifting to evading police and traffic violations.
Gravesande was a controversial character on Netflix's Love is Blind. He proposed to his fellow star, Amber Desiree Smith and the pair made it to the altar. But once there, Gravesande revealed he didn’t want to get married, per Glamour. He shared that he wanted to date Smith and continue getting to know her, which is not what Smith wanted.