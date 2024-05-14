'Love Is Blind' Star Clay Gravesande and Celina Powell Spark Dating Rumors After Posting Intimate Video on Instagram

Clay Gravesande walked away from his appearance on Love is Blind a single man. Now, he is dating someone new.

On Monday, Celina Powell posted an Instagram video of her boo’d up with the Love is Blind alum. “Life lately,” she captioned the clip. She also posted it to her IG Story, writing, “My man, my man, my man.”

She posted another photo of her and Gravesande to her Story as well. “Having way better luck since I met u,” the OnlyFans model wrote.