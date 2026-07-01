Ray J Taunts Orlando Brown at Fight Presser: 'I'll Catch You Outside and F*ck You Right Now'

Ray J urged Orlando Brown to never “disrespect my dick” at a press conference promoting their upcoming fight, at one point remarking that he would catch his opponent outside and “fuck” him.

It’s not entirely clear what the point of any of this is aside from sheer headlines grabbery, but here we are. At any rate, the event, hosted by Saucy Santana and billed by Zeus as The Fight Night Undercard Press Conference, included no shortage of exactly that.

In one moment, seen above and/or below, Brown repeatedly pointed out that Ray J’s sister is none other than Grammy winner Brandy. Ray J responded by questioning how this could be considered a diss, saying, “I love my big sister.” From there, Brown turned his attention to comparing his opponent to Rick James, dubbing him a “superfreak.”