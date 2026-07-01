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Ray J Taunts Orlando Brown at Fight Presser: 'I'll Catch You Outside and F*ck You Right Now'

"Don't ever disrespect my d*ck," Ray J urged at one point during the press conference.

Ray J urged Orlando Brown to never “disrespect my dick” at a press conference promoting their upcoming fight, at one point remarking that he would catch his opponent outside and “fuck” him.

It’s not entirely clear what the point of any of this is aside from sheer headlines grabbery, but here we are. At any rate, the event, hosted by Saucy Santana and billed by Zeus as The Fight Night Undercard Press Conference, included no shortage of exactly that.

In one moment, seen above and/or below, Brown repeatedly pointed out that Ray J’s sister is none other than Grammy winner Brandy. Ray J responded by questioning how this could be considered a diss, saying, “I love my big sister.” From there, Brown turned his attention to comparing his opponent to Rick James, dubbing him a “superfreak.”

“I ate you up a long time ago,” Brown argued during Tuesday’s presser. “You’ve been trying to get your fame back since then, so it makes sense that you would want to try to fight n***as that are bigger than you. You’re Brandy’s brother.”

Elsewhere, Ray J tucked in the previously excerpted dick-disrespecting warning, like so:

“Don’t ever disrespect my dick. … Listen, don’t play with me, because I’ll catch you outside and fuck you right now. Play with me, n***a. You looking real attractive right now.”

Ray J also appeared to suggest that Brown’s mic should be inserted into his ass, only to later be playfully slapped in the face by Brown with a stack of money.

The fight itself is slated for Aug. 15 in Atlanta.

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