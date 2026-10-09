Former Chicago Bears Coach and Hall of Fame Tight End Mike Ditka Dead at 86

Former Chicago Bears coach and Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86.

As reported by ESPN, his family confirmed that Ditka, who helped lead the Bears to their only Super Bowl title in 1986, passed away this week.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka," his family said. "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family.”

A cause of death has not been publicly announced.