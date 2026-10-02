Eminem Pays Tribute to Proof on Late Rapper's 53rd Birthday

On Friday (October 2), Em took to social media to share a birthday message alongside a photograph of him with the late D12 rapper, who he affectionately called "Doody."

Eminem has paid tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator Proof on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Eminem's birthday message comes almost six months after the 20th anniversary of Proof's death, on which he took some time to reflect on their relationship.

"Doody, can't believe it's been 20 years since you've been gone! Not a day goes by that I don't think about you in some way shape or form," he wrote on social media at the time. "You were and are still truly one of the greatest friends I ever had in my entire life and I thank God everyday that he put us in each other's lives."

He continued: "I feel like that happened for a reason. Ever since the day I met you sitting on the steps of Osborne when I was handing out flyers and we rapped for each other and instantly bonded that day and never looked back!! My life would never have taken the trajectory it took had I not met you. Thank you for always believing in me like I always believed in you!!"

Proof was killed in a 2006 shooting when he got into an argument at a nightclub that escalated into gunfire. A pool game turned into a tense altercation, which resulted in club bouncer Mario Etheridge shooting the Detroit MC three times.