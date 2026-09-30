Kianna Underwood Hit-And-Run: NYPD Makes Arrest Eight Months After Nickelodeon Star’s Death

More than eight months after former Nickelodeon actress Kianna Underwood was killed, the NYPD have made an arrest in connection to her death.

Police arrested Michael Griffiths, 72, of Brooklyn on Tuesday morning (Sept. 29) and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and leaving the scene of an accident with injury. He was arraigned later that day, pleaded not guilty, and was released on his own recognizance. Griffiths is due back in court on October 27.

The former Nickelodeon actress was crossing Mother Gaston Boulevard at Pitkin Avenue in Brownsville on January 16 when surveillance footage captured a black Ford Explorer cross the double yellow line and strike her as she moved against the signal.

A black-and-gray sedan then hit her and allegedly dragged her roughly two blocks. She was found near Osborn Street and Pitkin Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene.

Underwood died at the scene at age 33.