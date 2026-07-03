Latest Stories
Brittany Renner Drops Child Support Case Against PJ Washington: 'I Never Needed Money to be Happy'
Renner claimed that Washington hasn't seen their son since last May.
Brittany Renner Explains Why She Converted to Islam, Says It Gave Her ‘Protection’
The influencer says Islam gave her structure, discipline and protection during a pivotal period of self-growth.
Brittany Renner Seeks $35,000 in Child Support, Lawyer Says It’s ‘In the Child’s Best Interest’
'Every child deserves the best opportunities life can afford them.'
P.J. Washington Ordered to Pay Brittany Renner $5,500 Monthly in Child Support, Court Docs Show
Court docs show a P.J. Washington must pay Brittany Renner $5,500 monthly in child support plus a $130,000 lump sum.
Michael Porter Jr. Hosts Brittney Renner on His Podcast, Talks Dating Rules
Michael Porter Jr. features Brittney Renner on his podcast, following her recent argument with NBA player PJ Washington.
Brittany Renner and PJ Washington Get Into Heated Argument Over Son: 'Suck My D*ck'
In a viral clip, Renner and her mother can be seen getting into it with the NBA player and his wife.
Kevin Gates Tactfully Shuts Down Fan Question About Brittany Renner Split
The rapper and Renner split just 52 days after getting married.
Brittany Renner Seemingly Responds to Criticism After Decision to Stop Wearing Hijab
Renner converted to Islam last year amid her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Gates.
Brittany Renner Confirms Divorce From Kevin Gates After 52-Day Marriage: ‘I Followed My Heart’
Brittany Renner reveals her marriage to rapper Kevin Gates ended after just 52 days, calling the split peaceful and without regret.
Dreka Says Kevin Gates Cheating Rumors Have 'Gone a Little Too Far'
Her comments comes after her rapper ex-husband sparked engagement rumors with Brittany Renner.
Brittany Renner Again Calls Kevin Gates Her 'Husband' Amid Engagement Speculation
Renner attended the 'Basketball Wives' Season 12 premiere with a flashy diamond ring.
Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates Appear to Confirm Engagement: ‘With My Huzband’
The pair confirmed their romance in April.
Brittany Renner Shares Life Changes Since Converting to Islam: ‘Beautiful Purification Process’
The influencer and 'Basketball Wives' star converted to Islam in August 2024.
Shannon Sharpe Has Hilarious Reaction When Brittany Renner Tells Him How Many Men She's Slept With
The NFL Hall of Famer clearly doesn't have a poker face.
Brittany Renner Surprises Charleston White With a 'Wet' Lap Dance
Renner was told to "chill" so that she wouldn't destroy any of the podcast equipment with water.
2 Chainz and Krystal Launch New Side Chik Campaign Starring Brittany Renner
2 Chainz, who was earlier this year enlisted as Krystal's Head of Creative Marketing, launches the fast food brand's new fleet of chicken sandwiches.
YG Unveils New Single and Video "Toxic"
YG's latest track will appear on his upcoming new album, which will mark his first full-length solo studio release since 2020's 'My Life 4Hunnid.'
Deion Sanders Says Brittany Renner's Advice Would Have Saved Him $20 Million If He Heard It When Young
After inviting Brittany Renner to speak with his team, Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders said he wishes he heard her advice at a younger age.