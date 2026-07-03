Brittany Renner

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington
Sports

Brittany Renner Drops Child Support Case Against PJ Washington: 'I Never Needed Money to be Happy'

Renner claimed that Washington hasn't seen their son since last May.

tara mahadevan162 days ago
Brittany Renner with long blonde hair in a metallic dress poses on a red carpet with a bold red background.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Explains Why She Converted to Islam, Says It Gave Her ‘Protection’

The influencer says Islam gave her structure, discipline and protection during a pivotal period of self-growth.

Mark Elibert193 days ago
Brittany Renner's Attorney Says His Client's $35KMonth Request is 'In the Best Interest of the Child'
Sports

Brittany Renner Seeks $35,000 in Child Support, Lawyer Says It’s ‘In the Child’s Best Interest’

'Every child deserves the best opportunities life can afford them.'

Bernadette Giacomazzo289 days ago
A basketball player in a Dallas Mavericks jersey with number 25, on the court, focused during a game.
Sports

P.J. Washington Ordered to Pay Brittany Renner $5,500 Monthly in Child Support, Court Docs Show

Court docs show a P.J. Washington must pay Brittany Renner $5,500 monthly in child support plus a $130,000 lump sum.

Mark Elibert291 days ago
Basketball player in a "Mile High" jersey on the left; woman with long blonde hair in a striped outfit on the right.
Sports

Michael Porter Jr. Hosts Brittney Renner on His Podcast, Talks Dating Rules

Michael Porter Jr. features Brittney Renner on his podcast, following her recent argument with NBA player PJ Washington.

Mark Elibert316 days ago
Advertisement
(L-R) Alisah Washington, PJ Washington and Brittany Renner.
Sports

Brittany Renner and PJ Washington Get Into Heated Argument Over Son: 'Suck My D*ck'

In a viral clip, Renner and her mother can be seen getting into it with the NBA player and his wife.

Jaelani Turner-Williams320 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 02: (L-R) Kevin Gates and Brittany Renner attend the Basketball Wives LA Season 12 Premiere Tea Party at Hubble Studio on May 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kevin Gates Tactfully Shuts Down Fan Question About Brittany Renner Split

The rapper and Renner split just 52 days after getting married.

Jaelani Turner-Williams336 days ago
Brittany Renner attends the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Seemingly Responds to Criticism After Decision to Stop Wearing Hijab

Renner converted to Islam last year amid her relationship with her ex-husband, Kevin Gates.

Joe Price360 days ago
A man in a tuxedo and a woman in a beige hijab pose together at an event with a pink backdrop.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Confirms Divorce From Kevin Gates After 52-Day Marriage: ‘I Followed My Heart’

Brittany Renner reveals her marriage to rapper Kevin Gates ended after just 52 days, calling the split peaceful and without regret.

Mark Elibert405 days ago
Kevin Gates and ex-wife Dreka Gates
Music

Dreka Says Kevin Gates Cheating Rumors Have 'Gone a Little Too Far'

Her comments comes after her rapper ex-husband sparked engagement rumors with Brittany Renner.

Joshua Espinoza422 days ago
Advertisement
Brittany Renner and Kevin Gates attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves
Music

Brittany Renner Again Calls Kevin Gates Her 'Husband' Amid Engagement Speculation

Renner attended the 'Basketball Wives' Season 12 premiere with a flashy diamond ring.

Joe Price439 days ago
Brittany Renner wearing a black hijab and embellished clothing is sitting in a car, speaking and gesturing with her hands.
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Shares Life Changes Since Converting to Islam: ‘Beautiful Purification Process’

The influencer and 'Basketball Wives' star converted to Islam in August 2024.

Alex Ocho541 days ago
Pop Culture

Shannon Sharpe Has Hilarious Reaction When Brittany Renner Tells Him How Many Men She's Slept With

The NFL Hall of Famer clearly doesn't have a poker face.

Jose Martinez1025 days ago
Pop Culture

Brittany Renner Surprises Charleston White With a 'Wet' Lap Dance

Renner was told to "chill" so that she wouldn't destroy any of the podcast equipment with water.

Mark Elibert1054 days ago
Advertisement
2 Chainz is pictured with the Krystal team
Life

2 Chainz and Krystal Launch New Side Chik Campaign Starring Brittany Renner

2 Chainz, who was earlier this year enlisted as Krystal's Head of Creative Marketing, launches the fast food brand's new fleet of chicken sandwiches.

Trace William Cowen1384 days ago
YG is pictured in the cover art for his new single
Music

YG Unveils New Single and Video "Toxic"

YG's latest track will appear on his upcoming new album, which will mark his first full-length solo studio release since 2020's 'My Life 4Hunnid.'

Trace William Cowen1436 days ago
Brittany Renner and Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers
Sports

Deion Sanders Says Brittany Renner's Advice Would Have Saved Him $20 Million If He Heard It When Young

After inviting Brittany Renner to speak with his team, Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders said he wishes he heard her advice at a younger age.

Joe Price1676 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App