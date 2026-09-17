The 20 Best Mac Miller Projects, Ranked

It's very rare you see an artist evolve in the ways Mac Miller did.

Mac, real name Malcolm James McCormick, started out as a boom-bap-adjacent punchline rapper. Inspired by Big L, you could see his influences on his sleeve. But you could also see the sweat—early on he was a rapper obsessed with improvement, even if the early years, critically, were bumpy.

He got labeled part of the frat rap era, then his commercial debut was mostly critically panned, notably by Pitchfork which gave the album a 1.0. But it wasn't just Pitchfork—Mac seemingly had trouble getting love even from his peers. Around this time it was Danny Brown who famously said, "You're probably a cool guy…but I really hate you. I hate your music, man. It's just bad."

To Mac's credit, he took it hard but not that hard. He released his sophomore album, Watching Movies with the Sound Off, in 2013, and from there we saw a more ambitious, quirky, and deft rapper emerge. (The writer who wrote that scathing Pitchfork review profiled him around this time, and wrote that he was “cool now.") Part of it was that he left the confines of Pittsburgh and went off to LA, extending his circle of collaborators and entrenching himself in the various scenes out west.

He found comradeship with a wide spectrum of some of the most talented artists out west, from ScHoolboy Q to Vince Staples to Thundercat to Earl Sweatshirt. And his music got more experimental. He wasn't a mainstay on the charts or radio—in fact, one of his highest-charting songs, "Self Care," didn't take off until after he died, despite being released on Swimming in 2018—but he was really the ultimate album artist—cohesive, earnest, biographical, and hard to contain.