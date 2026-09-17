Sway DaSafo, Acclaimed UK Rapper, Dead at 44

Sway became the first unsigned rapper to win a MOBO Award in 2005, released the acclaimed debut This Is My Demo and later appeared in Top Boy; his cause of death remains undisclosed.

Kream Developments called Sway “a true legend and pioneer in the UK rap game,” while Wretch 32 remembered him as “a real north London rap pioneer.”

North London rapper Sway DaSafo, born Derek Andrew Safo, has reportedly died at 44, leaving behind two sons and two daughters.

UK rapper Sway DaSafo, real name Derek Andrew Safo, has reportedly passed away at the age of 44. The news was first shared on Instagram by Kream Developments, a popular car customization company in the UK that was in frequent contact with the rapper. “Devastated to hear the sad news today, the passing of a personal friend, a true legend and pioneer in the UK rap game,” the statement from the account read. “We’ve been staying in touch recently sharing our struggles with health issues and keeping each other spirits up, especially as fathers and staying strong for our kids.” The account shared “thoughts and prayers” for DaSafo and his family. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

British rapper Wretch 32 also reacted to the news in a post shared on Instagram. “We lost a real north London rap pioneer,” wrote Wretch 32. “RIP sway you’ll be missed by so many thank you for everything brother.”