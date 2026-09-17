Sway DaSafo, Acclaimed UK Rapper, Dead at 44

Key Takeaways
- North London rapper Sway DaSafo, born Derek Andrew Safo, has reportedly died at 44, leaving behind two sons and two daughters.
- Kream Developments called Sway “a true legend and pioneer in the UK rap game,” while Wretch 32 remembered him as “a real north London rap pioneer.”
- Sway became the first unsigned rapper to win a MOBO Award in 2005, released the acclaimed debut This Is My Demo and later appeared in Top Boy; his cause of death remains undisclosed.
UK rapper Sway DaSafo, real name Derek Andrew Safo, has reportedly passed away at the age of 44.
The news was first shared on Instagram by Kream Developments, a popular car customization company in the UK that was in frequent contact with the rapper. “Devastated to hear the sad news today, the passing of a personal friend, a true legend and pioneer in the UK rap game,” the statement from the account read. “We’ve been staying in touch recently sharing our struggles with health issues and keeping each other spirits up, especially as fathers and staying strong for our kids.”
The account shared “thoughts and prayers” for DaSafo and his family. He is survived by two sons and two daughters.
British rapper Wretch 32 also reacted to the news in a post shared on Instagram. “We lost a real north London rap pioneer,” wrote Wretch 32. “RIP sway you’ll be missed by so many thank you for everything brother.”
DaSafo made his debut in the ‘00s with a unique style, which often blended the sounds of UK hip-hop, grime, and drum & bass. In 2005, he became the first unsigned rapper to ever take home a Music of Black Origin (MOBO) award, picking up Best Hip Hop before releasing his debut album. He followed up the moment with his debut album, the independently released This Is My Demo, the following year.
He later signed with Akon’s Konvict Music, which released his second studio album, The Signature LP, in 2008. He also served as an early mentor for Ed Sheeran.
He remained active throughout the ‘00s and the ‘10s, and also appeared in the first two episodes of the acclaimed crime drama, Top Boy. During his career, he also won awards at the Urban Music Awards, the Ghana Music Awards, the Blackstars Awards, and the BET Hip Hop Awards. He was also shortlisted for the Mercury Music Prize for Album of the Year.
The cause of death has not been disclosed. He celebrated his 44th birthday earlier this month.