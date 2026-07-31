Featured
How Chase DeMoor made the transition from reality shows to influencer boxing.Aliya S. King
Canadian music was everywhere in 2023, from the charts, to playlists, to festivals. Here are 10 Canadian songs Complex Canada was bumping this year.Erik Leijon
Music
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Tate McRae, Zach Zoya, Snotty Nose Rez Kids, Dylan Sinclair
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released each day, we made a list highlighting some new tracks from Canadian artistsLouis Pavlakos
Calgary pop artist Tate McRae talks about being Apple Music's Up Next artist of the month, her upcoming EP too young to be sad, and blowing up in quarantine.Alex Narvaez