Andrew Tate

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US-BRITAIN-CRIME-TATE BROTHERS
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Claims Crowds Gathered Outside Jail, X Community Note Says Only One Supporter Showed Up

Attorney Joseph McBride confirmed Monday that Tate's legal team relays messages from his Special Housing Unit cell at FDC Miami directly to his X account, visiting as many as six times a week to do so.

Joe Price9 days ago
Influencer Tate Brothers Return To U.S. Despite Sex Trafficking Charges In Romania
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Alleges He’s Being Forced to Drink ‘Poisoned’ Water in Miami Prison

The manosphere influencer says a broken faucet and no bottled water in FDC Miami's SHU have given him stomach problems.

Joe Price10 days ago
Andrew Tate attends UFC 327 at Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida.
Pop Culture

Is That ‘SpongeBob’ at Andrew Tate’s Arrest? Viral ‘Leaked’ Footage Sparks AI Debate

A viral clip appears to place Duel mascot Freakbob at Andrew and Tristan Tate’s arrest, but viewers suspect the bizarre footage was created with AI.

Maggie Ekberg17 days ago
Tate Brothers Return To Romania After US Visit
Pop Culture

Andrew and Tristan Tate Arrested by U.S. Marshals Outside Miami Event Venue

The brothers were taken into custody Saturday afternoon outside the James L. Knight Center, where Andrew was set to co-host IBA Bareknuckle 6.

Jade Gomez19 days ago
Andrew Tate Accused of Sexual Assault by a Then-15 Year Old Girl
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Faces Renewed Scrutiny Over Alleged ‘Loverboy’ Tactics and Teen Claims

A New Yorker investigation traces allegations about Tate’s ‘loverboy’ tactics, a Slovak teen and the webcam business now under criminal scrutiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo55 days ago
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(L-R) Guy Fieri and the Tate brothers.
Pop Culture

Guy Fieri 'Devastated' Over Tate Brothers UFC Interaction Backlash

The celebrity chef has made it very clear that he doesn't know Andrew or Tristan Tate.

Trey Alston114 days ago
Clavicular
Pop Culture

Clavicular Ends Interview Early When Probed About Ties to Incel Community, Andrew Tate

Clavicular denied any involvement with the incel community.

tara mahadevan115 days ago
Iggy Azalea with long blonde hair in a black halter dress poses in a dimly lit venue with a bar in the background.
Pop Culture

Iggy Azalea Says Male 'Alpha' Streamers and Their Viewers Are the Real 'Soy Boys'

"I'm not watching podcasts about how to be a f*cking woman," she said.

Joe Price125 days ago
Andrew Tate smiling with a beard, Sneako in a striped shirt, Nick Fuentes wearing sunglasses, and Ye in a jacket.
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate, Sneako & Nick Fuentes Party as Kanye West’s Banned "Heil Hitler" Plays at Miami Club

Clips from a Kick-streamed outing at Vendôme show Tate, Sneako, and others turning up to Ye’s removed track.

Mark Elibert200 days ago
Left: Lil Baby in a black cap and fur jacket. Right: Andrew Tate with sunglasses and a leopard print shirt.
Music

Lil Baby Blasted for Posing With Andrew Tate for Photo in Dubai

Social media users weighed in on the unexpected link up between the Atlanta rapper and the accused sex trafficker.

Alex Ocho218 days ago
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(L-R) SZA, Andrew Tate and Jake Paul.
Music

SZA Celebrates Andrew Tate and Jake Paul Boxing Losses: 'Merry Christmas Everyone'

It looks like Christmas came early for the TDE singer.

Trey Alston226 days ago
Chase DeMoor Cleans Andrew Tate's Clock in the Boxing Ring—And the Internet Can't Get Enough
Sports

Chase DeMoor Defeats Andrew Tate in the Boxing Ring — Fans Have Thoughts

Chase DeMoor outworked Andrew Tate over six rounds in the Misfits Boxing main event, prompting plenty of fan reaction online.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
A screenshot of a video showing Andrew Tate flinching when confronted by Chase DeMoor during their face-off for their fight.
Sports

Chase DeMoor Celebrates Making Andrew Tate Flinch Ahead of Their Fight

During their final face-off ahead of their fight, DeMoor seemed very pleased that he managed to make the self-proclaimed "misognynist" flinch.

Joe Price230 days ago
Andrew Tate Set to Square Off Against Chase DeMoor in Misfits Boxing The Fight Before Christmas
Sports

Andrew Tate Is Making His Boxing Debut — Against Misfits Champ Chase DeMoor

The former kickboxing champ is scheduled to face reigning Misfits heavyweight titleholder Chase DeMoor in a crossover bout set for December 20.

Bernadette Giacomazzo230 days ago
(R-L) Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate.
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate's Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Set a 'Honeypot Trap' On Her in Dubai

In a new lawsuit, Bri Stern claims she was held in Dubai for six weeks after the controversial influencer told authorities she made false statements about him.

Joe Price252 days ago
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Photos of two young women surrounded by bouquets of flowers on grass, creating a memorial.
Life

Teen Charged With Murder After Hitting Two Girls With Car, Allegedly Livestreamed After

The 17-year-old suspect allegedly streamed himself playing video games after the incident.

Joe Price308 days ago
Influencer Andrew Tate attends UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

Andrew Tate Launches $100M Lawsuits as Police Freeze His Supercar Money

Big-tech lawsuits in the U.S. and a frozen supercar deposit in Britain — Tate’s week just took another wild turn.

Maggie Ekberg354 days ago

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