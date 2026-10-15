Delonte West Gives Cryptic Answer When Asked If He Slept With LeBron James' Mom

Former NBA player Delonte West was asked about those long-gestating rumors he was somehow romantically involved with LeBron James’ mother, Gloria Marie James, and gave a very cryptic answer.
West, who says he’s now at least ten months sober, is scheduled to participate in a boxing match against fellow former NBA player Michael Beasley as part of streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions series of fight events. The fight is scheduled to kick off on Friday (Oct. 16) alongside fights including Deshae Frost vs. YK Osiris, and Wendy Ortiz vs. Yera. At a press conference ahead of the fight, comedian Supa Hot Fire asked him about the unsubstantiated rumors that he slept with LeBron James’ mother.
“I got a question, let’s stop beating behind the bush,” asked Supa Hot Fire. “Delonte West, did you have sexual relations with LeBron James’ mother?”
West took a moment before responding, “A gentleman never tells.”
Supa Hot Fire then suggested that James’ mother “told the internet” that she did, but West kept his lips shut.
During a recent stream on Kick with N3on, who gifted the former NBA player with his own streaming setup and $50,000, West revealed that LeBron James and his family still check in on him from time to time.
“A lot of those guys that I play with, LeBron, he's my ‘him’, and you know his family…called my mom all the time to make sure I'm okay,” West said, per Clutch Points. “Miss Gloria, she called my mom; she’s still the same. You know, [she used to say] ‘Tell my son. I seen him; you better get it together.’”
Delonte West has had a tough time ever since he was waived by the Texas Legends of the D-League in 2015. He had a promising career, especially when he played with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2008 to 2010, but ever since his waiving, he has been spotted inebriated in public multiple times over the last decade.