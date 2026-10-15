Delonte West Gives Cryptic Answer When Asked If He Slept With LeBron James' Mom

Former NBA player Delonte West was asked about those long-gestating rumors he was somehow romantically involved with LeBron James’ mother, Gloria Marie James, and gave a very cryptic answer.

West, who says he’s now at least ten months sober, is scheduled to participate in a boxing match against fellow former NBA player Michael Beasley as part of streamer Adin Ross’ Brand Risk Promotions series of fight events. The fight is scheduled to kick off on Friday (Oct. 16) alongside fights including Deshae Frost vs. YK Osiris, and Wendy Ortiz vs. Yera. At a press conference ahead of the fight, comedian Supa Hot Fire asked him about the unsubstantiated rumors that he slept with LeBron James’ mother.

“I got a question, let’s stop beating behind the bush,” asked Supa Hot Fire. “Delonte West, did you have sexual relations with LeBron James’ mother?”

West took a moment before responding, “A gentleman never tells.”

Supa Hot Fire then suggested that James’ mother “told the internet” that she did, but West kept his lips shut.