Sports

N3on Hands Delonte West $50K—and a Ready-Made Streaming Career

The former NBA guard also received an iPhone, streaming gear and a verified Kick channel that could help him earn money immediately.

N3on Gifts Delonte West $50K and a Streaming Channel to 'Start Over'
Photo by Joy Malone/Getty Images | Photo by Michael Mulvey for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Streamer N3on gave former NBA guard Delonte West $50,000, a new iPhone, streaming gear, and a verified, monetized Kick channel.
  • N3on said West has made progress in sober living and can use the ready-made channel to earn money immediately by sharing his experiences with viewers.
  • The support gives West a potential long-term income source as he rebuilds his life after homelessness, addiction struggles, and an eight-season NBA career.

Streamer N3on is giving former NBA guard Delonte West more than a financial boost. During a recent livestream, the 21-year-old content creator presented West with $50,000, a new iPhone, streaming equipment, and a verified, monetized Kick channel designed to help him begin earning money immediately.

N3on, whose real name is Mikyle Rafiq, took West shopping for the gear needed to produce his own livestreams. The haul included microphones, a tripod, a portable charger, and other accessories. N3on also offered to help West assemble everything. “You’re gonna be solid on all ends,” he told the former basketball player while walking him through the equipment.

The gesture arrives as West continues trying to rebuild his life following years of highly publicized personal struggles. West played eight NBA seasons and earned approximately $16 million during his career, but he later experienced homelessness and repeatedly drew concern after being seen on the streets. The 2004 first-round draft pick played for four NBA franchises, including the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Dallas Mavericks.

N3on also pushed back against viewers who questioned whether West would sell the equipment or misuse the money. According to the streamer, West has been living in a sober facility and making progress after announcing in March that he had reached 100 days of sobriety.

“He’s been in sober living for a long time,” N3on said. “He is off of anything that you guys have seen or think he’s on. And he’s on a very good path, and I love to be a part of that path and help him out.”

West has previously received assistance from members of the basketball community. Former Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban helped reunite him with his mother in 2020 and supported his admission into a rehabilitation program.

N3on’s contribution, however, includes a potential source of ongoing income. The streamer told West that his team had already created a Kick account under the former player’s name and removed the usual technical and financial barriers to getting started.

“I had a Kick account made for you, under your name, Delonte West, fully verified, fully monetized,” N3on explained. “You can start making money the first time you stream.”

He encouraged West to use the platform whenever he wanted to talk about his experiences or interact with viewers, adding, “It’s all ready for you.”

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