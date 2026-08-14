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Delonte West Gives Update From West Palm Beach: 'Living the Good Life'

The message doubled as an ad for a credit repair service.

Delonte West #13 of the Dallas Mavericks passes the ball against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 17, 2012 in Dallas, Texas
Ronald Martinez via Getty Images

Former NBA guard Delonte West has shared that he’s “living a good life” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 43-year-old, who has struggled with post-basketball life since he was waived by the Texas Legends of the D-League in 2015, has offered a life update on Instagram, where he has posted consistently, but prior to now has largely stuck to photos or throwback videos.

“It’s your boy D West, Delonte West, former NBA player extraordinaire, down here in West Palm Beach living a good life,” he shared in a video, which can be seen below. “You know, we reach highs in our life, we reach lows, but you know how to bounce back? … You got to get your credit bounced back.”

He went on to advertise the credit-repairing services of Kidcredit 800 (“credit is power”), going so far as to turn the message into a joint IG post.

West followed that up with a short call to action: “If u got a family member who u love hug them kiss them tell them u care helps them our more then u know,” he wrote.

West had a promising NBA career, especially during his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2008 to 2010. But his career took a sharp turn after he was suspended during his time with the Boston Celtics following a guilty plea to a weapons charge. He later played with the Mavericks but was waived again for continually getting into arguments. He last played basketball professionally in the D-League with the Texas Legends.

He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2008, and has struggled to adjust to post-basketball life. He has been spotted inebriated in public multiple times over the last decade, and just earlier this year he was arrested after allegedly stealing $23 in an incident in Virginia.

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