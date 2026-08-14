Delonte West Gives Update From West Palm Beach: 'Living the Good Life'

Former NBA guard Delonte West has shared that he’s “living a good life” in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The 43-year-old, who has struggled with post-basketball life since he was waived by the Texas Legends of the D-League in 2015, has offered a life update on Instagram, where he has posted consistently, but prior to now has largely stuck to photos or throwback videos.

“It’s your boy D West, Delonte West, former NBA player extraordinaire, down here in West Palm Beach living a good life,” he shared in a video, which can be seen below. “You know, we reach highs in our life, we reach lows, but you know how to bounce back? … You got to get your credit bounced back.”

He went on to advertise the credit-repairing services of Kidcredit 800 (“credit is power”), going so far as to turn the message into a joint IG post.