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Big Gipp Fires Back at CeeLo Green: 'Goodie Mob Ain't Never Been Yo Problem'

"Don’t turn around and turn on your family about something that’s going on personally with you," Big Gipp said.

Big Gipp and CeeLo Green
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Big Gipp has responded to Cee-Lo Green’s comments about the future of their hip-hop group, Goodie Mob.

During the legendary Southern music group’s appearance on The Streetz Morning Takeover, host Yung Joc said that he was expecting all four members to be there. Big Gipp then addressed Cee-Lo’s previous comments about not wanting to force new music with Goodie Mob, which also includes Khujo and T-Mo.

“I mean, Lo is trying to find himself in the music, trying to find himself in the business,” Big Gipp said, before directing his attention to Cee-Lo himself. “Goodie Mob ain’t your problem, and ain’t never been your problem. You can’t be mad at us about what went down with your specific things that you do personally.”

Big Gipp suggested that Cee-Lo point his animosity at whoever’s the real cause of it.

“If it’s ever any problem, deal with the problem, don’t turn around and turn on your family about something that’s going on personally with you,” he said.

Cee-Lo has an on-and-off relationship with the group that he came into the game with. He first departed from Goodie Mob in 1999, during the production of the group's third album, World Party, to pursue solo work. He returned for Age Against the Machine in 2013 and again for Survival Kit in 2020.

Last year, Cee-Lo announced the end of Goodie Mob, citing its death as “natural causes.”

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