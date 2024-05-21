Jordyn Woods Celebrates 4th Anniversary With Karl Anthony Towns, Previews New Single About Their Love

“4 years with my Bestfriend. ❤️ here’s a snippet of a song I wrote for him 🔥🥲🙃,” wrote Woods on IG along with a reel of the couple’s adventures together throughout their relationship.

The unreleased song used for the reel is called “Be With You,” but it’s not clear when the Masked Singer alum plans to drop the full length track.

For his birthday last November, Woods gifted Towns a matching diamond ring and chain set.

According to People, the couple were first introduced by a mutual friend several years ago but their friendship didn’t turn romantic until May 2020.

"Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Woods said on the Instagram series Regular-ish, per People. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I'm not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship."