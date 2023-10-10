Karl-Anthony Towns Explains Why He's the Greatest Shooting Big Man of All-Time

This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.



Can you to talk about the film ‘Forgiving Johnny’ that you helped put together?

An LA public defender, Noah Cox, uses technology to get the system to forgive Johnny Reyes, who is serving possibly 20 years. So, my whole mission since I've been in Minnesota, obviously with George Floyd abd Philando Castile, has been always about social justice and fighting for people of color, but also fighting for all the kids out there.

So they feel they have an equal opportunity. And I feel like obviously the system is what it is. I think we all know that especially men of color. So just showing how creative you can be to not get stuck in the system and also ways that we're talking about the new wave of technology. So using technology to help people especially who are caught up in the system. I was very honored to be able to work and help with this project and I hope that everyone enjoys it and learns a lot about themselves and the system in it.



How important is being vocal about these topics especially with your platform?

It's massive. I think it's very important. You know, this game of basketball is, is, is such an amazing job to have an amazing title to have as a professional NBA basketball player.

But also, it comes with a huge responsibility and in that responsibility, the job is to make sure you leave the world, the game and your community in a better place than when you started. So my job is always had focus to it. My vision has always been clear about what I wanted to accomplish. And I've been blessed that with the more success I've had in NBA. I've been able to have a grander stage to be able to be vocal about these issues and for people to hear me.

We can't jump into the NBA season without discussing what you did this summer. What was it like suiting up for your country in the World Cup?

I'm so honored and blessed and my country gave me a chance to be on that team and it, really was an experience that I wouldn't trade it for anything. I was able to go out there, represent my mother, represent my country, our country and to meet teammates I haven't seen in 13 years and to meet the new guys that I've been able to see. And the next wave of great Dominican basketball players, Montero and Andres out there, it was really cool to be out there to see these guys and play basketball with them at the highest level. It really meant a lot to be in the World Cup. I made the World Cup with the Dominican team years ago, but I actually didn't get to play in it because I was going to college to start my freshman year at Kentucky. But, it was fun to be able to get this go around to be able to play.

