Jordyn Woods Gifted Karl-Anthony Towns a Diamond Ring and Chain for His 28th Birthday

“I'm excited. Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other,” she added. “He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it's a lot. So when it's time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out.”

The relationship has also been a healthy outlet for Woods, years after she was ousted by the Kardashian-Jenners for kissing Tristan Thompson, the on-and-off partner of Khloé Kardashian. Thompson apologized to Woods' former friend Kylie Jenner for his role in the hookup, which happened in 2019, in the latest Kardashians episode.

"I feel like everyone got affected differently but I think you were affected the most by a situation with losing a sister, basically. Like, you lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life," Thompson said to Jenner. "I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection was, you know, you guys were two peas in a pod. So the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloé."