Drake turned his "Laugh Now, Cry Later" music video into the illest Nike ad ever. Drizzy paraded around the company's campus in Beaverton, Oregon while playing one-on-one with Kevin Durant and imitating "The Catch" with Odell Beckham, Jr. Like nearly everything Drake does, pieces of this video went viral which led New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton to offer Drake some fundamental advice.

After seeing footage of Drake breaking into a fade, Payton advised the rapper to stay far away from the route tree.

"Let's stick w God's Plan," he replied to the video. The head coach then started fielding questions about Drake's route-running.

"Hmmmmm 4," Payton said to a fan that asked him to rate Drake's route on a scale of 1-10. "I'm not seeing reciever [sic]. Maybe Strong Safety."

Drake released "Laugh Now, Cry Later," featuring Lil Durk on Friday. Along with KD and Odell Beckham, internet comedian Druskii and Marshawn Lynch made appearances in the video. Also, Drake took full advantage of Nike's facilities by recreating some of sports' most iconic moments and images during the video.