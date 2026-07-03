Sean Payton

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Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints
Sports

Sean Payton to Become Denver’s Head Coach After Broncos and Saints Reach Deal

Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is heading to Denver to join forces with Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

Brad Callas1263 days ago
A Miami Dolphins helmet on the field.
Sports

Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross Responds to NFL Suspending Him Following Investigation Into Tampering Violations

The NFL has stripped the Miami Dolphins of draft picks and fined team owner Stephen Ross for violating the league's anti-tampering policy more than once.

Jose Martinez1445 days ago
Head coach Sean Payton stands on the field
Sports

Sean Payton Isn't Impressed by Drake's Route Running: 'Let's Stick With God's Plan'

Along with Kevin Durant and Odell Beckham, internet comedian Druskii and Marshawn Lynch made appearances in Drake's "Laugh Now, Cry Later" music video.

Xavier Hamilton2162 days ago
Sean Payton
Sneakers

Sean Payton Announces That He's The First Coach Signed to Jordan Brand

After a season of wearing Air Jordans on the sidelines, Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints signs a deal with Jordan Brand.

Brandon Richard2248 days ago
Wide Receiver Antonio Brown #17 of the New England Patriots
Sports

Antonio Brown Says Saints Used His Workout as a 'Publicity Stunt'

Antonio Brown will be watching the playoffs from home.

Xavier Hamilton2390 days ago
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sean payton
Sports

New Orleans Saints Give Sean Payton 5-Year Extension

Payton has been the Saints' most successful coach by far.

Alex Galbraith2497 days ago
Sean Payton.
Sports

Did Saints Coach Sean Payton Really Make the 'Choke' Sign at Falcons Player Devonta Freeman?

Saints coach Sean Payton may have taunted Falcons running back Devonta Freeman by making the "choke" sign.

Chris Yuscavage3143 days ago
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Sports

Dolphins and Colts Could Look Into Signing Sean Payton After This Season

Will Sean Payton be wearing another logo by 2016?

BJosephs3932 days ago
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Sports

Sean Payton Loses His Cool with Media Following Rough Loss

Sean Payton blew up at a reporter in a postgame press conference today. Was it as good as "PLAYOFFS!?"

Doug Sibor4289 days ago
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Sports

Sean Payton's Contract Voided by NFL

Roger Goodell wants blood.

Angel Diaz5003 days ago

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