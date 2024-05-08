Shaunie Henderson Says She's Not Sure If She Ever Loved Ex-Husband Shaquille O'Neal

In her new book, Shaunie Henderson suggested that she never really knew if she truly loved her ex-husband, Shaquille O'Neal.

Henderson, who took her current husband's last name upon marrying him in 2022, opened up about her relationship with the basketball legend in her book, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms. Henderson was married to O'Neal from 2002 to 2011 and they share four kids together, but in her book, she said that she loved the lifestyle the marriage brought more than she did the man she married.

"Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with," she wrote, per Essence. "I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while."

Shaq has expressed regret over his infidelity during their marriage in the past, and Henderson did defend him in the book. "He was trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him, and people in general begging just to be in his presence, while being a husband and a father simultaneously," she added. "How could anyone possibly know how to do that?"