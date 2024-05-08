Shaq Responds to Ex-wife Shaunie Saying She Didn’t Love Him: ‘I Wouldn’t Have Been in Love With Me Either’

Shaq issued a candid response to his ex-wife Shaunie Henderson’s confession about their relationship.

In her new book, Undefeated: Changing the Rules and Winning On My Own Terms, Henderson, 49, revealed that she questioned whether she ever truly loved the 52-year-old basketball legend. She also confessed to being more enamored with the lifestyle and idea of marriage with him rather than with him as a person.

"Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with," Henderson wrote, per Essence. "I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while."