Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is under investigation for an alleged assault that took place at a club in Dallas. ABC affiliate WFAA reports Rice allegedly hit a photographer at the Lit Kitchen nightclub on Monday.

The news arrives weeks after Rice turned himself in to police on April 11 in connection with his role in a six-vehicle crash in Dallas in March. Reports claim Rice lost control of his Lamborghini while allegedly driving 119 mph, leaving several people injured.

Rice was later released on bond, though he's been sued for $1 million by two victims in the crash, who claim their severe injuries include "trauma to the brain, lacerations to the face requiring stiches, multiple contusions about the body, disfigurement, internal bleeding and other internal and external injuries that may only be fully revealed over the course of medical treatment."

Rice, 23, is being charged with six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault, according to the warrant. All of the charges are felonies.

"Mr. Rashee Rice turned himself in today and was released on bond. I want to re-emphasis Mr. Rice's continued cooperation with law enforcement. Mr. Rice acknowledges his actions and feels deeply for those injured as a result of this accident. Our legal team is now tasked with reviewing all legal documents," his attorney said in a statement in April.

Rice is expected to receive a multi-game suspension from the NFL.