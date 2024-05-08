Watch Bryce James Prank Call His Mom Savannah During Her Podcast

LeBron James' youngest son, Bryce, had some fun with his mother, Savannah, by pranking her on the latest episode of her podcast, Everybody Crazy.

On the new episode that aired on Tuesday, Bryce called into the show's "What's Your Crazy" segment as a 17-year-old teenager named Darrell from Atlanta, who was complaining about his mother reprimanding him for cursing and showing emotion while playing video games. Savannah claimed the situation was crazy, especially when her kids do the same thing.

However, Savannah explained that she has a rule where she allows Bronny and Bryce to curse while playing basketball, and felt she needed to translate it to their time playing video games. Bryce then pulled the plug on the joke and told his mom how he really felt about the situation.

"To be honest, Mom, I don't even think that's crazy at all," Bryce said before his mom realized it was him, exclaiming, "Wait! Bryce? What the fuck?"